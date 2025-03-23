Jerry Seinfeld's Ridiculously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Jerry Seinfeld's love for television began in his childhood. Growing up, Seinfeld had dreams of becoming a comic writer for a magazine, but he settled on a stand-up career in his early 20s. According to the comedian, the comedy circle in '70s was purely art-driven with little regard for money. However, in the '80s, the industry experienced a massive change commercially. Reiterating a quote by comedian Mario Joyner, Seinfeld said on the "Blocks with Neal Brennan" podcast, "The '80s was the first time that young guys could make a lot of money fast."
Seinfeld received nationwide fame when his show, "Seinfeld" — which has been haunted by its cast's scandals — premiered on NBC in 1989 and ran for nine seasons. Despite controversies in Seinfeld's career, he became one of the highest-paid comedians of all time, with a reported net worth of $1.1 billion in 2025. In fact, Seinfeld is rich enough to turn down a $100 million offer. Of course, Seinfeld's big bucks have afforded him everything money can buy: private jets, high-end hotel reservations, classic watches, you name it! Keep reading for the best of his wildly lavish lifestyle.
Jerry Seinfeld owned an iconic Porsche 917 that was valued at $25 million
Jerry Seinfeld is a renowned Porsche collector. Through the years, the comedian has added numerous models to his collection, including the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, the 1949 Porsche 356/2 Gmünd, and the 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder. Seinfeld explained his love for the brand in an interview with German publication Welt, saying, "When I look at a Porsche, it evokes emotions in me like no other car. I love Porsche's history and am building my collection to tell that story. From its beginnings in Gmünd to the latest models."
Seinfeld is also the owner of a Porsche 917, a phenomenal car in the history of sports racing. Launched in 1969, it granted the Porsche team its first win at 24 Hours of Le Mans, a yearly race held in Le Mans, France. In 1971, actor Steve McQueen starred in the film "Le Mans," in which he drove a Porsche 917. Seinfeld reportedly purchased the same 917 in 2001 from a New Jersey Porsche collector.
In a December 2024 interview with "Spike's Car Radio," Seinfeld revealed that the car would be put on auction. When he was asked about his reason for selling, the comedian said, "Because I've had it 25 years, and I just want to see somebody else enjoy it. And I've enjoyed it." Seinfeld reportedly received a $25 million bid on the car at Mecum Auction's annual Kissimmee sale in January 2025, which he was said to have declined.
The stand-up comedian takes vacations in exotic destinations
Jerry Seinfeld caused a stir in 2007 when it was announced that he would be making an appearance on the multiple award-winning show, "30 Rock." In his cameo, Jerry, who plays himself, tells Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), "I was vacationing with my family in Europe in a country only rich people know about." Though fictional, Jerry's revelation was not far from his lived experienced; every so often, he has been photographed taking time away in dreamy European destinations.
In 2014, Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry's longtime wife, took to social media to share pictures of herself and her family vacationing in Greece. The Seinfeld's were joined by television host Kelly Ripa, with whom Jessica posed in a set of dazzling swimsuits. In one post, Jessica showcased a breathtaking picture of the skyline of Greece at dusk, and in another, she and Jerry made a toast while unwinding on a gravel beach. Years later, Jerry and Jessica were pictured taking an outdoor shower on a yacht in the South of France during another European getaway. Similarly, Jerry joined his "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, comedian Amy Schumer, and other celebrities on a July 2023 vacation in Italy.
Fans may assume that Jerry loves a good holiday, but that, too, is far from the truth. Jerry told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" of family vacations, "I hate going. My wife hates going with me. The kids hate going. I still go, because what is the difference of doing one more thing I don't like on top of not liking anything anyway? ... But it doesn't matter because when I do something I don't like, it doesn't bother me."
His real estate portfolio is worth millions
In 2000, Jerry Seinfeld purchased an East Hamptons home from singer Billy Joel for a reported $32 million. Seinfeld recalled the discussion they had on his chat with "Spike's Car Radio." "I said to Billy Joel, 'Would you ever consider selling this house?'" he recounted. "He says, 'If I did, it would have to be this number.' I go, 'I'm fine with that number,' and we shook hands." Seinfeld's residence boasts several features, such as a barn, a baseball diamond, a 22-car garage, and a swimming pool. The Seinfeld household is always full during summer, as Jessica Seinfeld shared in a conversation with Food Network. "My parents stay here, and all my friends — sometimes for the whole summer," Jessica told the publication. "There are always 10 kids around."
Besides the 12-acre Hamptons property, Jerry also reportedly owns a unit at The Beresford, an apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, which has amenities like a courtyard, a fitness center, and offers gorgeous views of Central Park. As of 2025, resale prices for different units at The Beresford range from $1.9 million to over $17 million. The Upper West Side — where many celebrities, like Mariska Hargitay, live — is also said to be the home of Seinfeld's massive garage, which is a stone throw away from his apartment.
Jerry previously owned an 11-bedroom mansion in Telluride, Colorado, which boasts 27 acres of space. It offers scenic mountain views and features wooden interior décor, a yoga studio, and of course, a large kitchen. Seinfeld reportedly acquired the property in 2007 for $7.5 million and sold it in February 2022 for $14 million.
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly owns a $17,000 coffee maker
Jerry Seinfeld is a lover of coffee who believes it is an essential part of everyday life. Seinfeld told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "I think coffee is the most important part of human life ... When you get to the end of this life, before we move on to whatever is next, I think it's quite possible your last thought will be, 'That was good coffee.'" Seinfeld prefers to brew his coffee in a time-consuming way; amongst his prized possessions is a classic Italian coffee maker.
While explaining its sluggish mechanism of work in a conversation with GQ, Seinfeld said, "It's a great thing to waste time. The secret of life is to waste time in ways that you like." The comedian also reportedly owns one of the most expensive coffee makers ever made, an Elektra Belle Epoque espresso machine, which costs a whopping $17,000. The machine's eye-catching design includes two patented features: an accessible heat exchanger and large boiler that has more power, which ensures there's more steam for one's preferred beverage.
One of Seinfeld's successful shows is "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which started as a YouTube series, premiering on Crackle in 2012. Seinfeld recalled its beginnings in an interview with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," saying, "The first one started with my friend, Barry Marder. We were driving around one time and I said, 'You know, this is such a funny conversation. I wonder if this is a show.'" Seinfeld was reportedly paid $500,000 for every episode of the show, and when Netflix picked it up in 2018, his earnings were upped to $750,000 per episode.
He has an expensive watch collection with a rich historic background
Jerry Seinfeld's good taste extends beyond classic cars and exotic coffee makers. He owns a unique timepiece, the Breitling Navitimer B02 Chronograph 41 Cosmonaute, which retails for $11,850. Speaking about the watch's rich historic background in his chat with GQ, Seinfeld said, "[It] was designed by Breitling for Scott Carpenter to orbit the earth. Astronauts cannot tell if it's a.m. or p.m. because they're orbiting the earth, like, every few minutes ... Obviously, there's no day or night in space. So, he wanted a watch that only goes around once." According to the comedian, the watch is still valuable on earth since he uses its stopwatch feature to time his day-to-day activities.
Seinfeld has previously been seen wearing other Breitling watches, including a stainless steel Breitling Chronomat he rocked on his show, "Seinfeld." At the time of writing, the brand's Chronomat collection's prices range from $4,450 to $59,000, which is still pricey and would be considered a luxury by many people. On his 2020 comedy special "23 Hours to Kill," Seinfeld wore the brand's Aerospace EVO Titanium watch with a white dial, which costs $4,600.
Despite his preference for the Breitling brand, Seinfeld still appreciates the work of other watchmakers. He wore a Rolex Daytona on an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and, of course, the model does not come cheap; pre-owned Daytona watches can cost as low as $15,725 and as high as $128,000. Similarly, he wore a Heuer Autavia 1163T chronograph on another episode of the show, which is priced at around $25,000.
He moves around in private jets and stays in five-star hotels
The Seinfeld family is versatile when it comes to hotel stays. On one hand, Jerry Seinfeld prefers modest stops that are not a reflection of the celebrity lifestyle. In a 2015 conversation with Condé Nast Traveler, Jessica Seinfeld shared, "We're not big hotel people, to be honest. Jerry stays in hotels all the time for work. He stays in Holiday Inns, places that people wouldn't expect him to stay in. He doesn't care."
However, the duo spares no expense when they are on a family vacation. Case in point: their go-to hotel in Florida is The Breakers Palm Beach, a luxury hotel frequented by people from New York. The hotel's most expensive suite, which offers a view of the Atlantic Ocean, costs upward of $3,849 per night.
Seinfeld appears to be just as generous when he's hosting others on tour. According to comedian Mark Schiff, who was his right-hand man for a long time, working with Seinfeld was the epitome of lavishness. Schiff said in an interview with Joan Brunwasser, "I've been doing private events and touring with Jerry Seinfeld. I was at Caesar's Palace with him a few times in the last couple of years. It's a great gig. Private jets and five-star hotels."
He wears Brunello Cucinelli sports jackets, which cost a fortune
Jerry Seinfeld's preference for clothing is based on quality, and it doesn't matter if it costs him an arm and a leg. Seinfeld disclosed in his conversation with GQ, "Quality is the word that pulls me through life by the nose. I just look for it, I seek it. If I see it all to go up or down in any way with anything, I'm very attentive to that."
The comedian proceeded to unveil one of his favorite items from his closet: a black Brunello Cucinelli sports jacket. The designer — who is famous for being the brains behind Mark Zuckerberg's gray shirts — sells coats and jackets whose prices are in the $3,000 to $7,000 range. Seinfeld said of Cucinelli, "He seems to be out of his mind. He lives in Solomeo, Italy, where he grew up, and he transformed this town into this insane brand."
Seinfeld often pairs his sports jackets with a scarf, a set of Levi's jeans which only cost $98 — he loves the company for its quality control – and a pair of Nike Shox that are priced at $170. The comedian has a long history with Nike that dates back to the '90s. He gained notoriety for donning white Nike sneakers with his outfits, which quickly became a cultural trend.
His household enjoys the services of a private chef
The Seinfelds are accustomed to simple meals. Jessica Seinfeld, who has authored several cookbooks, including "The Can't Cook Book: Recipes for the Absolutely Terrified!," told Grub Street, "We haven't been fancy people for very long." Jessica explained that her cookbooks target the regular American household because that's how she and Jerry grew up. "When you are talking about food, you're talking about money," she remarked. "Anything that is in any way distancing people from what they can afford — basically anything that's not a basic necessity — is going to infuriate certain people. But I do try to make everything I do accessible."
However, unlike regular homes, the Seinfelds have access to the services of private chefs. Some famous chefs who have worked for them include the founder of Olmsted, Greg Baxtrom, and Alex McCrery, who's since started a kitchen clothing company. The big question is, how much does it cost to have a private chef? According to reports, most chefs charge an hourly rate of between $40 to $100, and if they are stationed in New York City or Los Angeles, their daily rates can be anything from $175 to $300. Typically, a family has to part with at least $2,100 monthly for private catering.
The Seinfeld children know their way around the kitchen, but cooking is not an activity they actually prefer. "I didn't think growing up that my kids were absorbing how much I love to cook," Jessica said in an interview with InStyle. "They helped me in the kitchen when they were younger just as an activity. It wasn't something they initiated themselves. None of them really love to bake."
Jerry Seinfeld's three children attended private schools
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld have three children: firstborn Sascha Betty Seinfeld, who looks just like her famous dad; Julian Kal Seinfeld, who arrived in 2003; and the youngest, Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld. All Seinfeld children have attended private schools and had access to lucrative opportunities. In 2019, Sascha graduated from the reputable all-girl high school, The Chapin School, in New York. The school's tuition cost $65,300 in the 2024-2025 academic year. Sascha eventually attended Duke University, as did her siblings – Shepherd was the last to be dropped off by the entire family in April 2024. Sascha also made it to the writer's room on Amy Schumer's show, "Inside Amy Schumer."
Julian went to the Ethical Culture Fieldston School, a private school in New York City with a $65,540 tuition fee, while Shepherd graduated high school in 2024. Upon his graduation, Jessica proudly narrated how she gifted the latter a flip phone on Instagram, writing in part, "We gave him a flip phone for graduation in hopes he will turn in his smartphone. Many of you have asked if this is his first phone — I wish! If I knew then what I know now, I would've waited until age 14 to give him a smartphone."
The Seinfeld-founded charity, Good Foundation, has donated millions over the years
In 2001, Jessica Seinfeld launched Baby Buggy, a platform that she used to donate baby essentials to families in need. "I started it because I was a first-time mom, and I had this unbelievable sense of anxiety that I think a lot of first-time mothers face," Jessica shared in an interview with NBC News. "I just had this overwhelming sense [of] needing to do something about other people and making their lives easier and hopefully better."
Over the years, the nonprofit has given away over $112 million in products and morphed by meeting other needs, such as education. In 2016, Jessica renamed it to the Good+Foundation. The organization is in every way a family affair, since Jerry Seinfeld has contributed to helping it raise funds. In 2022, the Good+Foundation organized a Night of Comedy event, which raised $800,000. A similar event was held the following year, which had performances from key acts in the industry, including Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, and Ronny Chieng.
As the organization evolves, one of its aims is to restructure the foster care system policy so that children whose parents are deemed not suitable to be primary caregivers are given the option of living with relatives. "If you are one of those kids, that's a life-changing thing," Jerry remarked in a chat with Vanity Fair.