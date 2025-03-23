Jerry Seinfeld's Ridiculously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

Jerry Seinfeld caused a stir in 2007 when it was announced that he would be making an appearance on the multiple award-winning show, "30 Rock." In his cameo, Jerry, who plays himself, tells Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), "I was vacationing with my family in Europe in a country only rich people know about." Though fictional, Jerry's revelation was not far from his lived experienced; every so often, he has been photographed taking time away in dreamy European destinations.

In 2014, Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry's longtime wife, took to social media to share pictures of herself and her family vacationing in Greece. The Seinfeld's were joined by television host Kelly Ripa, with whom Jessica posed in a set of dazzling swimsuits. In one post, Jessica showcased a breathtaking picture of the skyline of Greece at dusk, and in another, she and Jerry made a toast while unwinding on a gravel beach. Years later, Jerry and Jessica were pictured taking an outdoor shower on a yacht in the South of France during another European getaway. Similarly, Jerry joined his "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, comedian Amy Schumer, and other celebrities on a July 2023 vacation in Italy.

Fans may assume that Jerry loves a good holiday, but that, too, is far from the truth. Jerry told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" of family vacations, "I hate going. My wife hates going with me. The kids hate going. I still go, because what is the difference of doing one more thing I don't like on top of not liking anything anyway? ... But it doesn't matter because when I do something I don't like, it doesn't bother me."