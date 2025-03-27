The Clear Signs Ryan Reynolds' Reputation In Hollywood Has Soured

Justin Baldoni let it all hang out on February 1 when he published a website for all the world to see containing the nitty gritty deets of his countersuit against Blake Lively. Unfortunately for Reynolds, that also included text messages between him and Baldoni that didn't exactly paint him in the best light. In one exchange, wherein Reynolds was seemingly trying to persuade Baldoni and the other powers that be to set a production schedule that would benefit his wife, he told Baldoni, "All this to say, I'd have your line producer's face tattooed to my perineum if he/she/they can figure out how to start two weeks earlier. Completely understand how big of an ask that is." He added, "But the perineum is one of the most nervy parts of the human body to expose to trauma. So.."

To make matters worse, the amended complaint also outlined an instance wherein Lively brought Reynolds in as her "chosen representative" to a meeting with Sony Entertainment. At the meeting, Lively read aloud a list of her complaints. "Reynolds then launched into an aggressive tirade, berating Baldoni in what Baldoni later described as a 'traumatic' encounter," page 71 of the complaint read. "As Baldoni later said, he had never been spoken to like that in his life." It's also alleged that Reynolds went as far as to demand that Baldoni apologize to Lively YIKES. It should be noted, however, that a source told TMZ that although Reynolds was "angry and stern" and spoke in an "impassioned" way, he did not yell at Baldoni nor berate him.