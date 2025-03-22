The Clear Signs Ryan Reynolds' Reputation In Hollywood Has Soured
While much has been made of Blake Lively's clearly soured reputation in Hollywood, it appears her famous husband, Ryan Reynolds, is also having a rough go of it when it comes to his own standing in Tinseltown. Lively's high-profile legal feud with her former "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni not only collectively highlighted the couple's shady side and their ever-increasing egos that we simply can't ignore, but also shed light on Reynolds as an individual and his own less-than-stellar behavior over the years.
Unfortunately, all of the cracks in Reynolds' carefully curated facade are finally coming to the surface. "Most celebrity public personas are carefully controlled and planned. Commercial deals, sequencing of publicity, messaging, and documentaries are all part of a larger strategy. This relies on control, something Ryan Reynolds is beginning to lose," Emily Austen, the CEO of PR agency Emerge London, told the Daily Mail about Reynolds' increasingly disenchanted rep.
Martha Stewart is not laughing
If you really want to bruise a famous A-list actor's ego, just tell him he's not funny. The OG lifestyle brand connoisseur Martha Stewart did just that during an appearance on the "Rent Free" game show in November 2024. In case you missed it, Martha Stewart and the Reynolds/Lively gang are neighbors. Over the years, Lively has publicly discussed their neighborly dynamic, even noting that Stewart came in and saved the day when the couple was having trouble planning their wedding. Alas, it appears Stewart isn't quite as charmed by Reynolds. "You want to know something? He's not so funny in real life," Stewart told the game show host when asked about the "Deadpool" star (via Page Six). "No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."
In true fashion, Reynolds was not willing to take Stewart's comment lying down. "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so," he quipped in a tweet on X. Was that supposed to be funny?
Private text messages with Justin Baldoni did not do Ryan Reynolds any favors
Justin Baldoni let it all hang out on February 1 when he published a website for all the world to see containing the nitty gritty deets of his countersuit against Blake Lively. Unfortunately for Reynolds, that also included text messages between him and Baldoni that didn't exactly paint him in the best light. In one exchange, wherein Reynolds was seemingly trying to persuade Baldoni and the other powers that be to set a production schedule that would benefit his wife, he told Baldoni, "All this to say, I'd have your line producer's face tattooed to my perineum if he/she/they can figure out how to start two weeks earlier. Completely understand how big of an ask that is." He added, "But the perineum is one of the most nervy parts of the human body to expose to trauma. So.."
To make matters worse, the amended complaint also outlined an instance wherein Lively brought Reynolds in as her "chosen representative" to a meeting with Sony Entertainment. At the meeting, Lively read aloud a list of her complaints. "Reynolds then launched into an aggressive tirade, berating Baldoni in what Baldoni later described as a 'traumatic' encounter," page 71 of the complaint read. "As Baldoni later said, he had never been spoken to like that in his life." It's also alleged that Reynolds went as far as to demand that Baldoni apologize to Lively YIKES. It should be noted, however, that a source told TMZ that although Reynolds was "angry and stern" and spoke in an "impassioned" way, he did not yell at Baldoni nor berate him.
SNL50 was a disaster for Ryan Reynolds
Speaking of not funny, where were you when Ryan Reynolds stood up at the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special and made light of his wife's ongoing legal battles with Justin Baldoni?! When called on by the hosts of the event, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and asked how everything was going, Reynolds quipped, "Great — why, what have you heard?" Cue the laugh track. As one can imagine, the scripted bit did nothing to garner sympathy towards Reynolds or his wife. Instead, the couple's SNL50 appearance had everyone calling out the messy misstep.
Aside from the outward criticism, it's also reported that Reynolds and Lively were basically shunned inside the event. Sources told TMZ that many event-goers were "confused" by Reynolds' and Lively's presence given the circumstances. Another source reported an attendee asking out loud, "Who told them to come?" YIKES.
Ryan Reynolds has been accused of staging paparazzi shoots
Catch him outside, how 'bout that?! Sadly, things have gotten so bad for Ryan Reynolds that it's rumored he's even resorted to staging a paparazzi shoot to drum up a little goodwill. As evidenced in a TikTok video posted by content creator Mickey Blank, Reynolds was spotted exiting a building with bodyguards in tow when he was suddenly met with a flurry of fans waiting for him on the street. Ironically, the fans were not only armed with posters for Reynolds to sign, but they had pens at the ready, too.
Like clockwork, many took to the comments section of Blank's video to discuss the stagey vibes. "When they sign it's usually just a few before they walk away. This screams staged haha," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another commented, "They all have the same posters/tape on the posters, really? And no phones lmao." Coincidence? We'll let you be the judge.