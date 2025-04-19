Lauren Boebert Looks So Different With Her Rarely-Seen Natural Hair
While we've certainly poked fun at Lauren Boebert's millennial side-part in the past, there's no question that her hairstyles have generally always been fairly polished. With that in mind, when she made an appearance on "Stinchfield Tonight" with her hair decidedly undone, we had to look twice (and we know we weren't the only ones).
ICYMI, Boebert's appearance on the conservative talk show came in the wake of her widely criticized comments about Al Green's walking stick. Though the interview saw her double down on her decision to call the walking stick a "pimp cane," we couldn't help but do a double take at her hair. In place of a blowout, Boebert's tresses were left in loose, frizzy waves. It was the second unexpected hair moment we saw from her in the span of a few months. Even so, if the goal was to take any of the heat off herself by showing up looking "relatable," we're certainly not going to congratulate her on a job well done. Just as her center-part makeover couldn't distract from her tasteless Trump rally outfit in late 2024, showing up to an interview with bedhead didn't stop us from rolling our eyes at her attempts at justifying her comments.
Again, we weren't the only ones. In response to Boebert posting the "Stinchfield Tonight" clip on her Instagram, countless detractors called her out in the comments section. Though we won't give any airtime to the derogatory comments (say it with us now: sexism is not okay, no matter who is on the receiving end), one user on X, formerly Twitter, summed it up thusly: "How racist can you get? I mean to call an ambulatory device a 'Pimp Cane' to an elderly man who has problems walking is very insensitive and out-right ignorant. Does she call every cane a Pimp Cane?"
As always, Lauren's fans loved the look
Amongst all the critics, there were also a number of Lauren Boebert's fans who expressed their support for her lewk of the day. "Like your hair!" gushed one of her Instagram followers. Others ... made it a lot weirder. Again, we're not going to get into some of the more bizarre comments, but one of her supporters wrote of Boebert being censured for her comments, "The only thing she's guilty of is being too hot." Another penned, "Sexy af always."
It wouldn't be the first time Boebert's fan club went a little overboard in their admiration of her. Who can forget the time she wore leopard print heels and all but had her followers drooling? Boebert has also gotten gross comments beneath pictures of her with her sons and grandson. For the most part, she hasn't responded to the overtly sexual comments she receives. However, she did notably threaten legal action against a super PAC that alleged she'd previously worked as an escort. Boebert also called Jimmy Kimmel out in 2021, after he said on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Every time I see this woman speak, I expect it to turn into stepmother porn." In response, she shared a clip of the show on X and wrote, "Good morning. @jimmykimmel is a sexist pig. Have a great day!"
Time will tell if Boebert forgoes the blowouts going forward and continues to highlight her natural hair. We have no doubts that she'll get a ton of comments either way. However, here's hoping that at some point the comments will focus more on her ridiculous remarks and inappropriate outfit choices rather than her sex appeal.