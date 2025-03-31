Tragic Details About LeBron James' Son Bryce James
Bryce James has some huge shoes to fill. The son of an NBA legend, LeBron James' youngest had all eyes on him as he jumped into his basketball career. Making his situation even more complicated, Bryce not only followed in LeBron's footsteps but also his older brother Bronny James'. The opportunities his famous last name has afforded him have come at a cost, as his career choice has drawn scrutiny and accusations of nepotism.
While it can be hard for outsiders to empathize with so-called nepo babies, the constant probe can have serious consequences, according to NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, who exclusively analyzed Bryce's situation for Nicki Swift. At the same time, Bryce is lucky to have the support of those who have walked the path before him. Bronny has encouraged Bryce since the two were little. "When we were younger, the main thing I would like to push to him was just having fun, playing your game, being confident in yourself. I think as I became a senior, he's a senior now, to just have that mindset of working," Bronny said after a March 2025 game.
Amid the criticism, LeBron has remained steadfast in his support of his athlete sons. "Thank you both for allowing me to be your DAD and be apart of your compass through life's trials and tribulations!" he captioned a 2024 Instagram post. Bryce has a lot to be proud of, but his journey hasn't been easy.
Bryce James faces constant media scrutiny of his basketball skills
Following in the footsteps of LeBron James alone is a lot to take on. But Bryce James also has to contend with being compared to his brother. After Bryce signed on to play for the Arizona Wildcats in January 2025, former NBA player Jeff Teague shared his thoughts on not only how the youngest James boy measures up to Bronny but also to Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan. "Bronny is better than Jeffrey, but Bryce is not better than Jeffrey," the "520 In The Morning" podcast host said (via Essentially Sports).
That sort of comparison is detrimental to any young person's mental health, regardless of fame or wealth. "Even their biggest accomplishments can feel inadequate when they continuously measure themselves against others," Dr. Sanam Hafeez told Nicki Swift. "This pressure gradually damages their self-esteem and mental well-being." Beyond mental health concerns, comparisons might also affect Bryce's career. "That kind of scrutiny makes it hard to take risks or figure out who you really are outside of their shadow," she said.
Being seen as an extension of someone else requires a lot of work to overcome. "The accumulated burden can cause self-doubt and anxiety and create the persistent feeling that your achievements will always fall short," Hafeez said. Besides the scrutiny, children of famous parents might also inherit the negative side of their legacy. "LeBron has a lot of haters," Cayden Boozer, Carlos Boozer's son who also plays basketball, told The New York Times.
Bryce James has faced accusations of nepotism
Bryce James' announcement that he committed to the University of Arizona drew a slew of accusations of nepotism. For many, his basketball skills aren't good enough to warrant the opportunity he has been given. "I was shocked," long-time basketball analyst Jeff Goodman said on "The Field 68: After Dark" in January 2025. "I'm an Arizona grad, number one. I've seen Bryce James play plenty, plenty over the last few years on the circuit ... He's just kind of nondescript."
There is no doubt in Goodman's mind that having LeBron James' connections on his side helped Bryce advance in his college career. "I think one of the key reasons here that he ended up at Arizona and Arizona takes him is because [of] Rich Paul, who represents him. Obviously, Rich Paul is LeBron's buddy," he added, referring to the influential sports agent. Plenty of basketball fans agreed with Goodman's take. "So he's trash but lives off his daddy's name. Got it," one social media user responded to a tweet in which Goodman listed Bryce's stats.
While the reaction to Bryce's career progression is hurtful, it's common among children of successful parents. "It can feel like your achievements aren't really yours, just extensions of your parent's legacy," Dr. Sanam Hafeez said. However, not everyone thinks Bryce deserves the backlash. "People think everything is given to him, but he actually works hard," Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, said on the "Sloane Knows" podcast.
Bryce James was hit hard by brother's health scare
The Jameses are a tight-knit bunch. They often praise each other, with Bronny James having credited his family for his ability to tune out the noise surrounding the scrutiny he has faced. "My siblings, my parents, my friends really help me get through the hardest times," he told the NBA in 2024. Bronny's cardiac arrest in July 2023 shocked the sports world, but for Bryce James, it was personal. Given their bond, the tragedy involving LeBron James' oldest son shook Bryce deeply.
Following Bronny's health scare, Bryce took to social media to show support for his big brother. He shared a photo of him and Bronny on his Instagram stories and added a red heart over it (via New York Post). The picture showed the two with their backs to the camera as they looked at a phone screen together, capturing an intimate moment between the brothers. Bronny was released from the hospital after a few days and returned to the court a month later.
Bronny (in)famously went on to play alongside his father in the NBA in 2024, a feat Bryce couldn't be more proud of. "It's a great feeling just knowing that my brother, the journey that he's had, just came that far from the cardiac arrest to all the difficulties that he's had in his career in college," he said in a September 2024 episode of Uninterrupted's "Top Class Hoops." "It's amazing to see him play with his dad."