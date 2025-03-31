Tragic Details About LeBron James' Son Bryce James

Bryce James has some huge shoes to fill. The son of an NBA legend, LeBron James' youngest had all eyes on him as he jumped into his basketball career. Making his situation even more complicated, Bryce not only followed in LeBron's footsteps but also his older brother Bronny James'. The opportunities his famous last name has afforded him have come at a cost, as his career choice has drawn scrutiny and accusations of nepotism.

While it can be hard for outsiders to empathize with so-called nepo babies, the constant probe can have serious consequences, according to NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, who exclusively analyzed Bryce's situation for Nicki Swift. At the same time, Bryce is lucky to have the support of those who have walked the path before him. Bronny has encouraged Bryce since the two were little. "When we were younger, the main thing I would like to push to him was just having fun, playing your game, being confident in yourself. I think as I became a senior, he's a senior now, to just have that mindset of working," Bronny said after a March 2025 game.

Amid the criticism, LeBron has remained steadfast in his support of his athlete sons. "Thank you both for allowing me to be your DAD and be apart of your compass through life's trials and tribulations!" he captioned a 2024 Instagram post. Bryce has a lot to be proud of, but his journey hasn't been easy.