Ben Affleck Confirms He's The Worst With Glaringly Opposite Takes On J. Lo & Jennifer Garner

Having two ex-wives with the same first name can't be easy, but it seems Ben Affleck has no trouble telling Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez apart, as he clearly has a favorite. In a March 25 interview with GQ, Affleck reflected on how he and Garner would tell their three kids not to believe every tabloid headline about them, adding, "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well." Meanwhile, Affleck is more reserved when it comes to talking about the "Let's Get Loud" singer, whom he refers to as "Jen." He revealed that there was no big shakeup that led to their divorce and that he prefers to stay quiet about it. "And the reason I don't want to share that is just sort of embarrassing," the "Gone Girl" star added.

Affleck's failed marriage to J.Lo was a lot more recent than his divorce from Garner (which he has called his "biggest regret"), so he likely just needs time to lick his wounds. As reported by TMZ, the divorce was finalized early in January, with the two walking away with their respective assets and no spousal support on either end. However, it looks like he's ready to move on, as Affleck has been seen cozying up to Garner post-split, causing speculation that he wants to reignite his relationship with his first ex-wife.