Ben Affleck Confirms He's The Worst With Glaringly Opposite Takes On J. Lo & Jennifer Garner
Having two ex-wives with the same first name can't be easy, but it seems Ben Affleck has no trouble telling Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez apart, as he clearly has a favorite. In a March 25 interview with GQ, Affleck reflected on how he and Garner would tell their three kids not to believe every tabloid headline about them, adding, "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well." Meanwhile, Affleck is more reserved when it comes to talking about the "Let's Get Loud" singer, whom he refers to as "Jen." He revealed that there was no big shakeup that led to their divorce and that he prefers to stay quiet about it. "And the reason I don't want to share that is just sort of embarrassing," the "Gone Girl" star added.
Affleck's failed marriage to J.Lo was a lot more recent than his divorce from Garner (which he has called his "biggest regret"), so he likely just needs time to lick his wounds. As reported by TMZ, the divorce was finalized early in January, with the two walking away with their respective assets and no spousal support on either end. However, it looks like he's ready to move on, as Affleck has been seen cozying up to Garner post-split, causing speculation that he wants to reignite his relationship with his first ex-wife.
Pictures of Ben Affleck hugging Jennifer Garner aren't helping to debunk theories that he wants her back
It's clear that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner get along after finalizing their divorce in 2018, but their touchy-feely friendship is pretty eyebrow-raising. On March 2, Page Six caught Affleck and Garner enjoying a paintball game together with their son Samuel, and at one point, the "Batman v. Superman" star grabbed his ex around the waist and gave her a hug. Garner is currently in a relationship with John Miller, who feels like the "third wheel," according to a source.
As for Garner, there are reasons she and Affleck should not reunite. "She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again. She doesn't want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama, plus she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad. So much could go wrong if they reunite," a source revealed to the Daily Mail. And, while Affleck reportedly wants another go with Garner if the timing works out, an insider told Page Six, "The feeling is not mutual on Jen's side. She's happy with John and that's just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that's where things stand on her end at the moment."