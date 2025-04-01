Why So Many People Can't Stand MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace may be an undeniable success, but she isn't universally loved — especially by Trump supporters, who can't stand her.
Wallace recently clashed with the president's supporters after the "Deadline: White House" star took issue with the way Donald Trump incorporated the story of a brain cancer survivor into one of his speeches. Trump invited a 13-year-old African American boy named DJ Daniel, who's been navigating cancer, to his joint address for Congress on March 4. "Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who really loves the police," Trump said, according to the WSJ. "His name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer." Following raucous applause from the crowd, Trump revealed that he'd officially become an honorary agent within the U.S. Secret Service.
Chiming in later, Wallace shared a hopeful message for DJ that included thinly veiled criticisms of Trump and his base. "And I let myself feel joy about DJ, and I hope he's alive for another, you know, 95 years, and I hope he lives the life he wants to live," Wallace said during the segment (via Fox News). "He wants to be a cop. He knows what he wants to do, and maybe when you have childhood cancer, that crystallizes for you." Referencing the 2021 insurrection, when Trump's fans stormed the Capitol, she expressed her hope that he's never in a position to "defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump's supporters." She continued, "And if he does, I hope he isn't one of the six who loses his life to suicide, and I hope he isn't one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people." Unsurprisingly, her response prompted Trump's supporters to lash out.
Donald Trump's supporters condemn Nicolle Wallace's remarks about cancer survivor
Nicolle Wallace's exit from "The View" was pretty messy, so she has experience navigating public backlash. However, the tension between her and the president's supporters seems to be her fiercest fight yet. Following her comments about Donald Trump and DJ Daniel, the president's fans swooped in to malign her in his defense. "Nicolle Wallace's comments about Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel, the brave 13 year old cancer survivor honored by President Trump, are nothing short of despicable and indefensible," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "To politicize the inspiring story of a terminally ill child — someone who has endured 13 brain surgeries and defied the odds for over six years — is a new low, even for MSNBC." Meanwhile, a second user demanded that she apologize. "She needs to make a formal apology on national TV," they tweeted.
This isn't the first time Wallace has faced pushback from Trump's tribe. At times, conflict has even emerged between her and Trump himself. In May 2020, Wallace spoke out about Republicans and their treatment of the soon-to-be president, Joe Biden. "Having once been a member of the Republican party, the right isn't running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden," she said (via Deadline). In response, Trump, who was nearing the end of his first term in office, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lambast her with insults. "She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas," he tweeted. "Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast)."
Safe to say, Wallace is one public figure who can't stand Donald Trump.