Why So Many People Can't Stand MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace may be an undeniable success, but she isn't universally loved — especially by Trump supporters, who can't stand her.

Wallace recently clashed with the president's supporters after the "Deadline: White House" star took issue with the way Donald Trump incorporated the story of a brain cancer survivor into one of his speeches. Trump invited a 13-year-old African American boy named DJ Daniel, who's been navigating cancer, to his joint address for Congress on March 4. "Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who really loves the police," Trump said, according to the WSJ. "His name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer." Following raucous applause from the crowd, Trump revealed that he'd officially become an honorary agent within the U.S. Secret Service.

Chiming in later, Wallace shared a hopeful message for DJ that included thinly veiled criticisms of Trump and his base. "And I let myself feel joy about DJ, and I hope he's alive for another, you know, 95 years, and I hope he lives the life he wants to live," Wallace said during the segment (via Fox News). "He wants to be a cop. He knows what he wants to do, and maybe when you have childhood cancer, that crystallizes for you." Referencing the 2021 insurrection, when Trump's fans stormed the Capitol, she expressed her hope that he's never in a position to "defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump's supporters." She continued, "And if he does, I hope he isn't one of the six who loses his life to suicide, and I hope he isn't one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people." Unsurprisingly, her response prompted Trump's supporters to lash out.