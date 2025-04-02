Inside The Complicated Relationship History Of Travis Hunter And His Fiancé Leanna Lenee

Leanna Lenee first became aware of Travis Hunter's affections when he slid into her DMs in 2022. But she made him wait two months for a reply. He was already clearly attached at the time.

In fact, Hunter even had the name of his girlfriend in his bio, as Lenee revealed in a TikTok post two years later. "I instantly knew he had a partner," she told her followers (via Us Weekly), explaining that contrary to rumors she didn't leave him on read for so long because she didn't know who he was. "So, I exited the message and he sat there until he was single."

Lenee, who stated that she'd been given permission from Hunter to speak on their relationship's beginning, insisted that she had no interest in being a homewrecker: "I'm not a side piece. I don't stand for any of those things. I support women. I would never do that to another woman because I would never want it done to me."