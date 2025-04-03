Meet Gregory Peck's All Grown Up Grandchildren
If you're partial to classic movies, odds are you've seen a Gregory Peck film. Sadly, the old Hollywood mainstay died in 2003. However, fans of the "Roman Holiday" star will likely be thrilled to know that many of his descendants bear a striking resemblance to the thespian.
First up, Gregory's eldest grandchild, Ethan Peck, has grown up to be quite gorgeous. Like his grandfather (and father, Stephen Peck), Ethan is an actor, but there's a good chance many of his fans have seen his work without even realizing they're related. For reference, Ethan plays Spock in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Of course, that makes recognizing his granddad's famous brows a little difficult, but as seen in interviews and photo shoots sans Spock makeup, Ethan has, without a doubt, inherited the feature.
Though Ethan doesn't go out of his way to talk about his famous grandparent, he has done so on some occasions. In March 2016, he admitted to The Standard that he'd never really had a full grasp of how famous his grandfather had been, though he once recounted being starstruck by one of his friends. "I remember meeting Roger Moore at my grandfather's house as a young boy and being impressed because I was such a big fan of 007," he said. Even so, he admitted that some of the comparisons to Gregory had made him feel as though he was being portrayed as a nepo baby at times. "It's difficult to digest the fact that they may never see me for who I am," he said. However, in a later interview with ET, he shared that he was flattered by comparisons. That said, he reiterated that it was pure luck, joking, "I didn't sign up for this ... but if I could re-up ... I would."
Marisa Peck isn't in the entertainment business
Next up is Ethan Peck's cousin, Marisa Peck Johnson, the daughter of Gregory Peck's son, Carey Peck. Though Marisa hasn't gone into showbiz like her cousin and grandfather, she's not exactly shying away from the limelight altogether. In fact, she's been featured on a number of podcasts over the years, thanks to her work in the consulting business. Per her LinkedIn profile, Marisa owns a practice specifically geared toward helping businesses with their team-building efforts.
Business aside, one thing Marisa certainly does have in common with Ethan is her resemblance to their grandfather. Like Ethan, she also has Gregory Peck's distinctive eyebrows (though they are significantly lighter) and, as seen in the photo used for her LinkedIn cover image, her overall facial features look very similar to Gregory's, too. Granted, the similarities aren't so great that she can't slip under the radar.
It bears mentioning that another trait that may have been passed down to Marisa is her sense of justice. As fans of Gregory will know, the actor was known for his commitment to fostering inclusion in the film industry and his commitment to the civil rights movement. Many years later, his granddaughter would go on to earn a degree in Social and Environmental Justice from Brown University. What's more, just as her grandfather sought to reform the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during his tenure as its president, one of Marisa's past gigs was on Snapchat's inclusion team, where she served as the council facilitator. We have no doubt the "To Kill a Mockingbird" star would have been incredibly proud of how she's continued his legacy.
Christopher Peck has a lot in common with his grandfather
Another of Gregory Peck's grandchildren to have followed in his activist footsteps is Marisa Peck Johnson's brother, Christopher Peck.
In addition to being a teacher, Christopher also has a podcast called "The Traveling Teacher." In the first episode, Christopher opened up about what prompted him to go into education in the first place. As he recounted, he'd faced two major barriers when he first started his own school career. For one, he struggled with regulating his emotions. He also had a speech impairment. Both of those could have become major obstacles in his life, and he shared that in his first few years, he struggled. Even so, he credited his teachers with giving him the care and attention he needed, so that by the time he started high school, he was on equal footing with his peers. Of course, he was also aware that he was exceptionally privileged to get the help he required, and noted in the podcast that many children — particularly children of color or from less fortunate backgrounds — didn't have the same opportunities. With that in mind, he went into teaching to change that. As seen on his LinkedIn profile, over the years, Chris has taught disadvantaged students through Teach for America, run an advocacy in action class at KIPP LA Public Schools, and, of course, he has his podcast. However, he's also remained aware of his privilege throughout it, and jokingly pointed out: "I recognize that this may smack of white savior complex — there's no getting around that."
Passion for activism aside, Chris has inherited Gregory's eyes. His eyebrows also look fairly similar to his famous granddad — though like his sister, his are slightly lighter.
Zack Peck looks like his parents, but idolizes his granddad
Back to Gregory Peck's grandchildren who have gone into showbiz, next up is Zack Peck — an actor, designer, model, and musician whose features are very different from those of his grandfather. Unlike most of his cousins, Zack is blond and the perfect mix of his dad Tony Peck (who in turn took after his mom, Gregory's second wife Veronique Peck), and supermodel mom Cheryl Tiegs. Even so, it's clear Zack has nothing but admiration for his late grandpa.
Just as Ethan Peck told The Standard about meeting the late Roger Moore at his grandfather's house, speaking to Park Magazine, Zack gushed over the star-studded family game nights Gregory hosted. He also opened up about Gregory being best friends with fellow Hollywood great Frank Sinatra — though that may be an understatement. As Zack told Park Magazine, "The Pecks would spend all of the big holidays with the Sinatras." That included everything from Christmas to the Fourth of July, he added, and Sinatra always brought Italian food. No word on whether Sinatra's other bestie, Tony Bennett, ever tagged along.
Another detail Zack has shared about his relationship with his grandfather is that Gregory inspired his career. "I had Atticus Finch reading bedtime stories to me. I mean, that voice is ingrained in my head, and I think that it set the foundation for my interest in acting," he said. It's probably no surprise, then, that when Zack went to the premiere for the West End adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," he became visibly emotional describing his grandfather's iconic character (who many have said is similar to Gregory IRL) to Red Carpet News TV. Granted, he's certainly not using Gregory for clout. As he told Park Magazine, even mentioning the connection was something he found "awkward."
Harper Peck-Voll has his grandpa's eyes (and famous brows)
Next up is Harper Peck Voll, Gregory Peck's second-youngest grandchild and son of his only daughter, Cecilia Peck. In case you were wondering, yes — Harper's first name is an ode to Harper Lee, the author of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Like his cousins Ethan and Zack Peck, Harper has dabbled in the entertainment business. In fact, back in 2018, the then-19-year-old Harper told French outlet Point De Vue that he wouldn't rule out the possibility of going into acting — especially since he thought his mom would probably be thrilled if he did. In the time since, he has been featured in the 2022 short film "Mina." However, it seems as though he's opted to go into the hospitality business instead, and he's held a range of positions at different restaurants. Notably, he also served as an emergency relief chef in Ukraine in 2022.
As for what Harper has in common with his grandfather looks-wise, there's no question that he inherited those famous brows. As Point De Vue pointed out, he was also the same height as Gregory Peck. That much was clear to see when Harper shared a picture of himself with cousin Ethan Peck on Instagram. Even though Ethan is pretty tall himself at 6-foot-1, he was still no match for his younger cousin. Other than appearances, though, like the rest of his family, Harper is also passionate about social issues. In fact, back in 2020, he took to Instagram to share that he'd gone to Harper Lee's grave and reflected on how systemic racism had yet to be eradicated. The post also showed that he'd gone to see the Atticus Finch monument as well, showing just how integral his grandfather's character was to the entire Peck family.
Ondine Peck-Voll has gone into the entertainment business
Harper Peck Voll's sister, Ondine Peck Voll, was a baby at the time of her grandfather's heartbreaking death, but that's not to say she didn't hear all about Gregory Peck while growing up. Au contraire, in a 2018 interview with her mom, Cecilia Peck, for Westlake Malibu Lifestyle, she shared that her grandmother had always made a point of sharing stories about him with her. "He has continued to be with me. I was very close to my grandmother, Veronique ... She talked to me a lot about my grandfather," she told the outlet. Echoing everything her brother and cousins have said, Ondine gushed over the role he played in the civil rights movement and shared that "To Kill a Mockingbird" had played a major role in her childhood. "That is really the movie I grew up on and that helped shape my values. I'm so proud of my grandfather for making that film," she said.
Several years on, Ondine went on to pursue a career of her own in the entertainment business. She's studied Visual Media Studies at Duke University, worked as a teaching assistant on AI in cinema at the university, and even done a shorter program at Columbia University. Ondine has also worked on professional productions as both a producer and actor, as well as released music.
Looks-wise, Ondine has said in the past that in some ways she takes after her style icon grandmother Veronique Peck. That came with some impressive benefits (ahem, couture). "I have many of her dresses, and I love wearing them. I'm her size," she told Westlake Malibu Lifestyle. However, those fabulous eyebrows don't lie, and it's safe to say she took after her grandfather there.