Meet Gregory Peck's All Grown Up Grandchildren

If you're partial to classic movies, odds are you've seen a Gregory Peck film. Sadly, the old Hollywood mainstay died in 2003. However, fans of the "Roman Holiday" star will likely be thrilled to know that many of his descendants bear a striking resemblance to the thespian.

Santiago Felipe/Getty

First up, Gregory's eldest grandchild, Ethan Peck, has grown up to be quite gorgeous. Like his grandfather (and father, Stephen Peck), Ethan is an actor, but there's a good chance many of his fans have seen his work without even realizing they're related. For reference, Ethan plays Spock in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Of course, that makes recognizing his granddad's famous brows a little difficult, but as seen in interviews and photo shoots sans Spock makeup, Ethan has, without a doubt, inherited the feature.

Though Ethan doesn't go out of his way to talk about his famous grandparent, he has done so on some occasions. In March 2016, he admitted to The Standard that he'd never really had a full grasp of how famous his grandfather had been, though he once recounted being starstruck by one of his friends. "I remember meeting Roger Moore at my grandfather's house as a young boy and being impressed because I was such a big fan of 007," he said. Even so, he admitted that some of the comparisons to Gregory had made him feel as though he was being portrayed as a nepo baby at times. "It's difficult to digest the fact that they may never see me for who I am," he said. However, in a later interview with ET, he shared that he was flattered by comparisons. That said, he reiterated that it was pure luck, joking, "I didn't sign up for this ... but if I could re-up ... I would."