The Most Expensive Things Mark Zuckerberg Owns

Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook in 2004, and as the company — now renamed Meta — progressively increased its market value over the years, Zuckerberg's net worth also escalated. The tech entrepreneur was only 22 years old when he made his first million in 2006, and two years later, he made history as the world's youngest self-made billionaire, with an estimated $1.5 billion net worth and a reported 30% stake in Facebook. Time and again, Zuckerberg has featured on the list of the world's richest people; In 2024, he dethroned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to be named the third-richest mogul worldwide.

Like most billionaires, Zuckerberg doesn't keep all his money to himself. He's passionate about charity, as his sister, Randi Zuckerberg, told The New Yorker in 2010: "Not to speak for my brother or know what he would spend his money on, but I would guess that he would give most of his money to charity." True to Randi's prediction, Mark and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged to donate 99% of their Facebook shares — valued at $45 billion in 2015 – to charity.

Even though Mark has given away a ton of money over time, he is no stranger to affluent living. The Meta CEO spends lavishly on himself and his family, despite earning an annual salary of $1 as a Meta executive. Mark undoubtedly has a taste for the finer things in life — acres of land, a superyacht, a private jet, you name it! Stay with us for details on the Facebook founder's most expensive purchases.