The Most Expensive Things Mark Zuckerberg Owns
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook in 2004, and as the company — now renamed Meta — progressively increased its market value over the years, Zuckerberg's net worth also escalated. The tech entrepreneur was only 22 years old when he made his first million in 2006, and two years later, he made history as the world's youngest self-made billionaire, with an estimated $1.5 billion net worth and a reported 30% stake in Facebook. Time and again, Zuckerberg has featured on the list of the world's richest people; In 2024, he dethroned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to be named the third-richest mogul worldwide.
Like most billionaires, Zuckerberg doesn't keep all his money to himself. He's passionate about charity, as his sister, Randi Zuckerberg, told The New Yorker in 2010: "Not to speak for my brother or know what he would spend his money on, but I would guess that he would give most of his money to charity." True to Randi's prediction, Mark and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged to donate 99% of their Facebook shares — valued at $45 billion in 2015 – to charity.
Even though Mark has given away a ton of money over time, he is no stranger to affluent living. The Meta CEO spends lavishly on himself and his family, despite earning an annual salary of $1 as a Meta executive. Mark undoubtedly has a taste for the finer things in life — acres of land, a superyacht, a private jet, you name it! Stay with us for details on the Facebook founder's most expensive purchases.
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly owns large parcels of land in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg first purchased two pieces of land amounting to 750 acres in Kaua'i, Hawaii, in 2014. According to reports, the parcels, one of which is a sugar cane plantation, cost an astounding $100 million. In 2017, Zuckerberg topped up his investment by buying an additional 89 acres for a reported $45 million, and four years later, he added 600 acres to his portfolio for $53 million.
Zuckerberg's properties have since started being developed and are heavily guarded, and construction workers with knowledge of the Meta CEO's plans have allegedly been sworn to secrecy. A former employee told Wired, "It's fight club. We don't talk about fight club. Anything posted from here, they get wind of it right away." The entire block of land is christened "Ko'olau Ranch" and has since grown to 1,500 acres, which includes the Ka Loko reservoir. Per planning documents, the development is intended to have several features, including a source of energy, food, and an underground shelter.
Zuckerberg's ownership of Ko'olau Ranch has had its fair share of legal wars with Hawaiian natives, including one that he himself started. In December 2016, the CEO filed lawsuits against locals who owned neighboring parcels of land, only to discontinue the cases in January 2017. While putting an end to the chaos, Zuckerberg wrote an op-ed for Garden Island, in which he revealed that he and Priscilla Chan "fell in love with the island" on a previous trip and "eventually decided to plant roots ourselves."
Mark Zuckerberg's statue of Priscilla Chan didn't come cheap
Priscilla Chan is perhaps the world's happiest wife since her husband, Mark Zuckerberg, keeps spoiling her with lavish gifts. In August 2024, Zuckerberg collaborated with visual artist Daniel Arsham to carve a 7-foot statue of Chan. Zuckerberg shared a short video of the sculpture and a picture of Chan posing next to the gigantic turquoise and chrome art piece while drinking from a matching cup, which he captioned, "Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife. Thanks @danielarsham."
While the exact price Zuckerberg paid for the sculpture is not known, it must have cost the tech entrepreneur an arm and a leg because Arsham's work doesn't come cheap. The visual artist's work can cost over $200,000. Arsham's highest-rated artwork, an eroded Vogue magazine cover, sold for $295,510 in November 2019. In addition to his expensive portfolio, he has collaborated with luxury brands like Porsche and Hublot, for which he designed an $88,000 pocket watch.
According to relationship experts, Zuckerberg's grand gesture may be a sign that his relationship with Chan is on the rocks, but the Meta CEO continues to dance to the beat of his own drum, quite literally. At Chan's 40th birthday party, he stole the show when he stepped on stage in a shimmery baby blue Benson Boone jumpsuit to perform Boone's hit song, "Beautiful Things." Zuckerberg — who shared a fun montage of his electrifying, yet cringey performance that had the internet in stitches on Instagram — wrote, "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single."
He is the said owner of a $300 million superyacht
Superyachts are the ultimate symbol of wealth for most billionaires. At least 40 of America's biggest earners own 60 superyachts that are collectively valued at $6 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly the owner of the most expensive superyacht — a 417-foot vessel that has an art piece of his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, and is worth $500 million.
Of course, Mark Zuckerberg hasn't been left out of the superyacht flexing game. In the months leading up to his 40th birthday, the tech entrepreneur reportedly purchased a 287-foot superyacht. The luxury vessel, named "Launchpad," was said to have set him back a cool $300 million and is one of the largest in the world. It needs a 48-member crew to set sail and has several amenities, including a helipad, a beach club, and a beauty center.
When Zuckerberg turned 40 in May 2024, he supposedly celebrated his birthday aboard "Launchpad" in Panama, as curious sleuths discovered that the superyacht and Zuckerberg's private jet were headed in the same direction for his big day. Zuckerberg's party was attended by elite guests like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, with whom Zuckerberg has an endearing relationship. It was also a trip down memory lane, packed with models of monumental places in his life, including his childhood bedroom and Harvard dorm room. The billionaire wrote in an Instagram post: "Grateful for my first 40 years! Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days."
The tech mogul splashed a reported $59 million on his lakefront properties
Mark Zuckerberg bought his first property on the west shore of Lake Tahoe in 2018. According to reports, the billionaire spent $22 million to acquire the coveted Carousel Lakefront Estate, which was placed on the market in 2017 for $32 million. The 12-bedroom home had a main house and a guest house, and featured lush greenery, a manicured lawn, and, of course, scenic lake views. Later in 2018, Zuckerberg purchased the adjacent Brushwood Estate for a reported $37 million. It features a main house and a two-bedroom guest house, and has a large power-backed yard that makes it ideal for events hosting.
According to reports, Zuckerberg made plans to develop both estates into a lakeside retreat with seven buildings and top-notch landscaping features, such as stone walkways and fire pits. The billionaire also placed measures to install several amenities, including a gym and a bunkhouse. By 2024, Zuckerberg had already begun the construction process that also involved the demolition of both estates.
Like most of Zuckerberg's properties, the Lake Tahoe estate keeps its operations private, and those who work for the Facebook founder are tight-lipped. The press is equally not welcome, and during a site visit, one construction worker told The San Francisco Standard, "They don't tell us anything."
Mark Zuckerberg travels in a costly Gulfstream G650ER
Mark Zuckerberg does not take commercial flights. The Meta CEO moves around in a Gulfstream G650ER, a private jet whose pre-owned models cost an upward of $40 million. To purchase a brand new jet, a customer has to part with even more, and as such, it's a common preference amongst elite billionaires like former NBA star Michael Jordan, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Donald Trump's right-hand man, Elon Musk.
Maintaining jet travel is not an inexpensive affair, but the Facebook founder needs it as a security measure. Meta's 2023 SEC filings showed that in 2022, it cost over $2.2 million to cover Zuckerberg's travel-related expenses, such as passenger fees, fuel, crew, and catering costs. This figure has fluctuated over time, as the company spent $1.6 million to cater to Zuckerberg's private jet expenditure in 2021, down a reported $1.8 million in 2020.
Zuckerberg's use of a private jet has been a bone of contention in the world of environmental activism, since concerns have been raised over its carbon footprint. Despite asking graduates to join the war against climate change in his 2017 Harvard commencement speech, Zuckerberg reportedly made 28 trips across the United States from August to October 2022, and in the process emitted 253 tons of carbon. During the two months, the entrepreneur was said to have spent $158, 448 on jet fuel.
He uses a Peloton stationary bike, which is in the high-end price range
Mark Zuckerberg has always been vocal about his passion for fitness, and in a 2014 Q&A session, he revealed that he works out three times a week, in addition to occasionally running alongside his pet dog, Beast. Two years later, Zuckerberg was involved in an accident while he was preparing for a triathlon, which left him with a broken arm. According to the Meta CEO, he was cycling on the road when he failed to unclip his racing pedals and toppled over. The mogul told The New Yorker, "I haven't clipped in since."
True to his word, Zuckerberg traded cycling on paved roads for a stationary Peloton bike that he uses in the comfort of his own home. Of course, there's nothing cheap about a Peloton bike, especially since it provides access to personal training features. The bike retails in the $1,445 to $2,495 price range and has a monthly $44 subscription fee, while other indoor bicycles that serve the same purpose can be purchased for as low as $299.
Zuckerberg still leads an active lifestyle through other forms of fitness. In April 2023, he shared pictures of himself and his friends proudly smiling after completing a 5K race, and the following month, he posted shots of himself at a jiu jitsu competition on Instagram with the caption, "Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team."
His massive Palo Alto residence neighbors other billionaires
In 2011, Mark Zuckerberg purchased a home in Palo Alto, California, for a reported $7 million. The 5,617-square-foot residence has several homely features, including a swimming pool, an enormous kitchen with a designated breakfast area, and heated floors. Zuckerberg, who is a proud dad of three beautiful girls, lives around other tech billionaires, including Google founder Larry Page, Roku founder Anthony Wood, and Yahoo! co-founder David Filo.
Per the narration of ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young, Zuckerberg knows how to upstage his wealthy neighbors during Halloween. "I have met him [Zuckerberg] very often," Young, another neighbor, shared on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." "[On] Halloween, he used to give out huge giant, you know, Nestlé crunch bars ... [and] you're like 'Bro, [why] are you making me look bad? ... Quit trying to shame me.'"
In true Zuckerberg fashion, the tech tycoon has had work done around his home. In 2012 and 2013, he purchased four neighboring houses for a reported $48 million, and in 2016, he revealed plans to reduce their sizes in a bid to give his family more privacy. Obtained by CNN Business, Zuckerberg's proposal read, "The proposed project seeks to maintain the character of the neighborhood, replacing four single family homes in kind with smaller, updated versions."
Mark Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a $895,500 watch during a major Meta announcement
Meta has gone through several changes since its inception. One such change occurred in January 2025 when Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be replacing its fact-checkers with community notes. In the video clip, posted on Zuckerberg's Facebook account, the entrepreneur was spotted in a Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1 watch that costs $895,500.
The Swiss watch model is rare – only 500 pieces were projected to be made yearly by the brand — and requires thousands of hours to create. It boasts several features, such as specialized screws that take nearly two months to make, bridges and plates that are made from German silver, and wooden finishes. Its price is way more than the Patek Philippe timepiece Zuckerberg was seen wearing in a selfie with Priscilla Chan, which costs a reported $141,400.
The Meta CEO's taste in jewelry and watches is as pricey as it is sentimental. He is often seen in a golden chain necklace, and in an Instagram conversation with Eva Chen, the vice president of fashion at Meta, he explained why: "I'm in the process of designing a long-term chain, and what I'm going for is — I'm working with a designer to engrave the prayer that I sing to my girls every night when I put them to bed."
The billionaire acquired a pair of luxury cars for himself and Priscilla Chan
Mark Zuckerberg's taste in cars is as sophisticated as it gets. In the comments section of an October 2024 Instagram post, Zuckerberg revealed that he drove a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The luxury car has a hefty price tag that starts at $95,595, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
The Meta CEO has also had the pleasure of customizing cars that haven't been made just yet. In another October 2024 Instagram post, Zuckerberg shared a pair of Porsches he acquired for himself and his wife, Priscilla Chan, writing, "New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers." Per usual, Zuckerberg's gift was definitely anything but cheap. As of March 2025, a Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package has a starting price of $222,500, while the price of a Porsche Cayenne SUV begins at $84,700.
Zuckerberg partnered with Los-Angeles-based West Coast Customs for the remodeling. The brand, which has been in operation since the early '90s, is famed for turning Shaquille O'Neal's Mercedes S-Class sedan into a $250,000 convertible, which implies that their services must have cost a fortune.
He ditched plain Brunello Cucinelli shirts for more expensive designer brands
For years, Mark Zuckerberg always wore the same outfit: a $300 plain gray shirt by Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli, which he often paired with a set of blue jeans and Nike shoes. Zuckerberg explained the reason for his choice on Facebook's first town hall meeting in 2014, saying, "I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community."
The tech mogul has since had a change of mind, and he's been seen in more expensive designer wear. In March 2024, he traded his gray shirts for a black Alexander McQueen shirt-pant combo that costs $7,000, which he wore to the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India. A few months later, Zuckerberg wore a $1,500 Balmain t-shirt while on vacation in Ibiza, Spain and paired the short-sleeved shirt with a set of navy blue shorts and sunglasses.
Zuckerberg's entrepreneurial spirit knows no bounds, as he's set to dip his feet into the shirt-designing business. The businessman told Acquired FM in 2024, "I started working with people to design some of my own clothes. So I figured we're going to design eyewear, we're going to design other stuff that people wear ... I've started working on this series of shirts with some of my favorite classical sayings on them."