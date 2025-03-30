The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Modern Family Star Ty Burrell

A long-running acting career wasn't always the goal for Ty Burrell. In fact, the five-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner didn't have any particular goals while attending the University of Oregon on the cusp of adulthood. And as a result, he suffered something of a teenage life crisis.

"I drained the state of weed," Burrell told Men's Journal in 2017. "It was like a thatch hut, constantly on fire, and I was living inside. I remember going out to buy weed in my underwear once. Like it was too much work to pull on my pants." The star's general sense of apathy may well have been sparked by the footballing dreams that were instantly shattered in his early college days.

Burrell admitted that as a star athlete in his hometown school, he foolishly believed he had what it took to make the big league. But before trying out for his college's football team, he learned that a much more talented new pal had previously failed to make the cut. "I guess I'd figured maybe I was gonna play in the NFL, but it's ridiculous that that was actually something I thought." After dropping out of his studies, the sitcom favorite briefly worked as a firefighter before finding his true calling.