The Untold Truth Of Sarah Catherine Hook

Had things gone differently, Sarah Catherine Hook would have become famous for her soaring soprano, not her acting chops. Born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, her talent as a singer emerged early on. "I got pretty serious about it around 14, 15 years old," she revealed in an interview with Glamour. "I started taking voice lessons in high school and really fell in love with classical music and was kind of raised with an appreciation for it." She began studying voice during high school and was accepted into SUNY Purchase College in New York. There, she was classically trained in opera.

However, acting was also a passion that had always lurked in the background. "I dedicated pretty much all of my time in high school to preparing for college vocal programs," she told Numéro, explaining that her intention was always to establish herself as a singer and then position herself as an actor. "I knew then if I took acting classes, did summer training programs, I could do pretty much whatever I wanted," she added. "I'm greedy and wanted, and still want, to do it all."

As she told Glamour, Hook loved acting so much that she considered dropping out of school to study acting instead of opera, but her mother would not have it. "Normally parents would not encourage their daughter to pursue opera, but they knew there was a bigger plan at play here," she recalled. "They knew I was very serious about training my voice properly."