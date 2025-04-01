Trump's Spiel On Tiger & Vanessa Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's splashy romance has everyone talking — including Vanessa's former father-in-law, Donald Trump.

The president took a break from signing executive orders to join the online chit-chat surrounding Vanessa, who was previously married to his son Donald Trump Jr. Interestingly, Donald was surprisingly supportive of Vanessa finding love with the pro golfer. "I love Tiger and I love Vanessa," he told reporters. "They had a great relationship." Pivoting to Vanessa and Don Jr.'s failed romance, he said, "I happen to think the relationship with my son ... was hurt badly by the witch hunt that went on, Russia, Russia, Russia. All the crap that they put Don through, who knew nothing about it." He continued, "But Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship, they have incredible children ... and they broke up quite a while ago, which was, to me, very sad, 'cause I think they're both great."

Trump: I love Tiger and I love Vanessa. They had a great relationship. I happen to think the relationship with my son was hurt very badly by the witch hunt... pic.twitter.com/PV9VQCGz4t — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025

With that said, Donald's sadness concerning Don Jr.'s failed marriage (and very messy divorce) didn't stop him from piling on more support for the new couple. "Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and ... he and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger," he started. Donald also admitted to spending a little one-on-one time with Woods (outside of their attempts to restore peace within the feuding golf world at the White House). "I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete," he continued, revealing that Woods had also given him a heads up about the romance. "I said, 'Tiger, that's good.' I'm very happy for both. ... Let them both be happy."

