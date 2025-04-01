Trump's Spiel On Tiger & Vanessa Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's splashy romance has everyone talking — including Vanessa's former father-in-law, Donald Trump.
The president took a break from signing executive orders to join the online chit-chat surrounding Vanessa, who was previously married to his son Donald Trump Jr. Interestingly, Donald was surprisingly supportive of Vanessa finding love with the pro golfer. "I love Tiger and I love Vanessa," he told reporters. "They had a great relationship." Pivoting to Vanessa and Don Jr.'s failed romance, he said, "I happen to think the relationship with my son ... was hurt badly by the witch hunt that went on, Russia, Russia, Russia. All the crap that they put Don through, who knew nothing about it." He continued, "But Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship, they have incredible children ... and they broke up quite a while ago, which was, to me, very sad, 'cause I think they're both great."
With that said, Donald's sadness concerning Don Jr.'s failed marriage (and very messy divorce) didn't stop him from piling on more support for the new couple. "Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and ... he and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger," he started. Donald also admitted to spending a little one-on-one time with Woods (outside of their attempts to restore peace within the feuding golf world at the White House). "I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete," he continued, revealing that Woods had also given him a heads up about the romance. "I said, 'Tiger, that's good.' I'm very happy for both. ... Let them both be happy."
While the president's support of Woods' relationship is refreshing, his enthusiasm has everyone saying the same shady thing (and it involves Don Jr).
Does Donald Trump like Tiger Woods more than Don. Jr.?
It's unknown whether Vanessa Trump's relationship with Tiger Woods has made Donald Trump Jr. jealous, but it's likely that his father's gushing comments about the pro golfer aren't helping matters. In fact, some on social media seem to think that the president's fondness for Woods extends way past their shared appreciation for golf. Some fans believe that Donald Trump actually prefers Woods to his own son. For example, one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, made a rather bold claim about Woods. "Tiger is Trump's fav kid," they tweeted. Meanwhile, another simply wrote, "Poor Don Jr."
Don Jr. is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Bettina Anderson (with whom he shares a large age gap), so it's possible that he's not fielding commentary about his ex-wife and her new rich, successful boyfriend. That said, his father's comments probably land differently, even if he really should be used to Donald speaking so highly of Woods in public. In 2019, for example, Donald presented Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "Tiger Woods is a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive," said the president at the time (via NPR). "These qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness," he added.
Imagine what his toast and Woods and Vanessa's wedding would sound like — after all, Don. Jr. probably has.