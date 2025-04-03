Kelly Clarkson Accidentally Confirms She Couldn't Care Less About Meghan Markle's Drama
While interviewing the effortlessly charming Brian Tyree Henry on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the titular host, Kelly Clarkson, let something sly slip. When asked what Tyree Henry has been enjoying lately, the "Atlanta" actor admitted to being "in love with 'With Love, Meghan' right now." A thoroughly clueless Clarkson responded with, "What is that?" Apparently never having heard of Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, which is honestly surprising. It seems that the show, which has already been confirmed for a second season, has been the talk of the town — especially from haters, who the Duchess of Sussex keeps tabs on.
Without skipping a beat, Tyree Henry went on to extol the virtues of Markle's flower sprinkles, "which you apparently can put on anything that you want to eat." After listening to the "Bullet Train" star extol the virtues of "With Love, Meghan," Clarkson exclaimed, "I would love this show!" Whether she's truly out of the loop (somehow) or just trying to keep her nose out of the drama that seems to follow Markle, Clarkson is certainly doing her best to stay above the fray. Which is remarkable, considering even Gwyneth Paltrow has had something shady to say about the Duchess' new show. However, Clarkson might have to change her tune and actually tune in, considering she could be invited onto Markle's show due to one interesting tidbit.
Meghan Markle is a fan of Kelly Clarkson's music
In the first season of Meghan Markle's show, the Duchess of Sussex makes sure to pack "With Love, Meghan" full of some of her famous friends. This includes Abigail Spencer, with whom Markle shared the small screen on "Suits." What's interesting about Clarkson claiming to have no idea about Markle's show is that Spencer was actually a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" back in February of 2024, and divulged quite the bit of hot goss. Apparently, when finding out that Spencer was going to be on Clarkson's show, Markle let it slip that she's a huge fan. "Meg says hello and that she loves you and that she voted for you on 'American Idol,'" Spencer divulged.
Perhaps Clarkson could use this fandom to her advantage and find a way to appear on the second season of the Duchess' show. It would be a great excuse to show off Clarkson's killer post-divorce legs. Although, Clarkson might have to apologize for being so out of the loop before getting an official invite. We'd say she could send a fruit basket, but it seems that Markle and her illustrious jams might already have enough sundries on her hands. No matter what, Clarkson can surely charm her way into wherever she wants to be.