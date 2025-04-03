Kelly Clarkson Accidentally Confirms She Couldn't Care Less About Meghan Markle's Drama

While interviewing the effortlessly charming Brian Tyree Henry on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the titular host, Kelly Clarkson, let something sly slip. When asked what Tyree Henry has been enjoying lately, the "Atlanta" actor admitted to being "in love with 'With Love, Meghan' right now." A thoroughly clueless Clarkson responded with, "What is that?" Apparently never having heard of Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, which is honestly surprising. It seems that the show, which has already been confirmed for a second season, has been the talk of the town — especially from haters, who the Duchess of Sussex keeps tabs on.

Without skipping a beat, Tyree Henry went on to extol the virtues of Markle's flower sprinkles, "which you apparently can put on anything that you want to eat." After listening to the "Bullet Train" star extol the virtues of "With Love, Meghan," Clarkson exclaimed, "I would love this show!" Whether she's truly out of the loop (somehow) or just trying to keep her nose out of the drama that seems to follow Markle, Clarkson is certainly doing her best to stay above the fray. Which is remarkable, considering even Gwyneth Paltrow has had something shady to say about the Duchess' new show. However, Clarkson might have to change her tune and actually tune in, considering she could be invited onto Markle's show due to one interesting tidbit.