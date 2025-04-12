The Juicy Rumor Circling About Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson
Bettina Anderson seems to be the name on everyone's lips lately. As the new woman in Donald Trump Jr.'s life, she has been subject to endless scrutiny and speculation, from questions about her true motives to murmurs of her being Don Jr.'s mistress, at least, before they made things official. But the most explosive rumor involves her alleged beef with Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle — and the claim that she wanted the former Fox News host out of Don Jr.'s orbit by sending her off to another country. To recap, President Donald Trump announced in December 2024 that he had chosen Guilfoyle as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece amid talks that she and Don Jr. had secretly broken up.
"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform. However, it's been widely suggested that the ambassadorship appointment was part of a bigger strategy to quietly dispose of Guilfoyle as her relationship with Don Jr. implodes. Sources claim that both Donnie and Anderson played a hand in the decision. "Bettina wants Kim out of the area," a source told People anonymously. "They are trying to send Kim abroad. They waited for the election to pass but they didn't want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election."
The news came shortly after Don Jr. was spotted on a dinner date with Anderson as rumors of his split with Guilfoyle reached a fever pitch. It wasn't until a few days later that he confirmed their breakup in a brief statement to Page Six.
Anderson hasn't succeeded in getting rid of Guilfoyle
Unfortunately for Bettina Anderson, her attempts to edge Kimberly Guilfoyle out may not have worked exactly the way she hoped, as the Rumble media member continues to hold her ground. In January 2025, Anderson, Guilfoyle, and Donald Trump Jr. had an awkward but cordial encounter during the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. "Kim saw Don with Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity," an eyewitness told People. As the U.S. ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle is expected to take on the role soon, which will keep her busy and away much of the time, anyway. "She is smart and dedicated," stressed the eyewitness, adding, "[There's] no need for animosity."
Still, there are signs that she's not completely over Don Jr. based on her body language and frequent glances during the ceremony. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," a source close to the right-wing figure claimed. "She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended." After that, it was revealed that Guilfoyle would remain in Don Jr.'s orbit as her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, is set to attend the same university as Don Jr.'s eldest daughter, Kai Trump.
As for Anderson and Jr., an insider from People claimed that the two are going strong despite Guilfoyle's continued presence in his life. "Everybody likes her," said the source. "I could easily see them going the distance." However, not everyone seems to approve of the match, with some friends of Don Jr. alleging Anderson is only dating him for his status. In the end, it seems Guilfoyle may get the last laugh.