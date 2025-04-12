The Juicy Rumor Circling About Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson

Bettina Anderson seems to be the name on everyone's lips lately. As the new woman in Donald Trump Jr.'s life, she has been subject to endless scrutiny and speculation, from questions about her true motives to murmurs of her being Don Jr.'s mistress, at least, before they made things official. But the most explosive rumor involves her alleged beef with Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle — and the claim that she wanted the former Fox News host out of Don Jr.'s orbit by sending her off to another country. To recap, President Donald Trump announced in December 2024 that he had chosen Guilfoyle as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece amid talks that she and Don Jr. had secretly broken up.

"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform. However, it's been widely suggested that the ambassadorship appointment was part of a bigger strategy to quietly dispose of Guilfoyle as her relationship with Don Jr. implodes. Sources claim that both Donnie and Anderson played a hand in the decision. "Bettina wants Kim out of the area," a source told People anonymously. "They are trying to send Kim abroad. They waited for the election to pass but they didn't want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election."

The news came shortly after Don Jr. was spotted on a dinner date with Anderson as rumors of his split with Guilfoyle reached a fever pitch. It wasn't until a few days later that he confirmed their breakup in a brief statement to Page Six.

