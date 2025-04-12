Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Once Went To Desperate Lengths To Get A Date

Bettina Anderson may be dating Donald Trump Jr. now, but once upon a time, she struggled with Tinder — and on one occasion, she wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself for the lengths she went to find a suitor.

Back in 2019, Anderson was included in a round-up of Palm Beach singles by Jupiter magazine. In a feature titled "Best Catches: Meet Six of the Most Eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes in the Palm Beaches," Anderson posed in a chic green and purple maxi dress and shared details about her life. Among the tidbits were the fact that she's one of six siblings, has a twin sister, and loves spending time with family. With just that in mind, it's not shocking she and Don Jr. hit it off.

Of course, Anderson's relationship with Don Jr. only began years later, and like we said, at the time the interview was published, she joked about her struggles to match with someone IRL. Taking to Instagram to share that she'd been part of Jupiter's feature, she joked in the caption, "Tinder sucks so I hired a publicist." Unfortunately for the influencer, that didn't seem to pan out right away, either. Case in point: a few weeks later, she took to Instagram again to share a pic with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "I am SO DONE WITH MEN. Most of them, anyway. At least one of them. I am SO DONE WITH AT LEAST ONE OF THE MEN." Anderson later replied to one fan that she had been kidding, but clarified to another that she wasn't in a relationship. That's not to say she was desperate enough to date just anyone, though. In reply to a request for her contact details, she cracked, "I find messenger pigeons to be more effective in finding me."

