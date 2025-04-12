Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Once Went To Desperate Lengths To Get A Date
Bettina Anderson may be dating Donald Trump Jr. now, but once upon a time, she struggled with Tinder — and on one occasion, she wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself for the lengths she went to find a suitor.
Back in 2019, Anderson was included in a round-up of Palm Beach singles by Jupiter magazine. In a feature titled "Best Catches: Meet Six of the Most Eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes in the Palm Beaches," Anderson posed in a chic green and purple maxi dress and shared details about her life. Among the tidbits were the fact that she's one of six siblings, has a twin sister, and loves spending time with family. With just that in mind, it's not shocking she and Don Jr. hit it off.
Of course, Anderson's relationship with Don Jr. only began years later, and like we said, at the time the interview was published, she joked about her struggles to match with someone IRL. Taking to Instagram to share that she'd been part of Jupiter's feature, she joked in the caption, "Tinder sucks so I hired a publicist." Unfortunately for the influencer, that didn't seem to pan out right away, either. Case in point: a few weeks later, she took to Instagram again to share a pic with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "I am SO DONE WITH MEN. Most of them, anyway. At least one of them. I am SO DONE WITH AT LEAST ONE OF THE MEN." Anderson later replied to one fan that she had been kidding, but clarified to another that she wasn't in a relationship. That's not to say she was desperate enough to date just anyone, though. In reply to a request for her contact details, she cracked, "I find messenger pigeons to be more effective in finding me."
Bettina's Jupiter Magazine feature was characteristically boujee
Listen, if dating apps aren't working out, being featured in an "Eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes" piece is certainly a boujee way to go about finding that special someone. What's more, the move was also pretty on brand for Bettina Anderson, who is known to have a lavish lifestyle. Like her boyfriend, Anderson grew up in a very wealthy family, which regularly featured (and features) in Palm Beach's society pages.
Of course, that may pose a problem going forward, given the rumors about Donald Trump Jr. being cheap in relationships — which aren't exactly rumors. ICYMI, when Don Jr. proposed to his now-ex-wife Vanessa Trump back in 2004, it was product placement all the way, with Donald Trump's eldest child going down on one knee in a New Jersey mall. Of course, one could argue that there was some kind of sentiment to that, like that the couple had gone on a date there early on in their relationship. No such luck, though. It turned out Don Jr. had gotten the ring for the low, low price of letting cameras in to see him pop the question. For the record, they were also already engaged. Even Don Jr.'s dad called him out for it in an interview on "Larry King Live," pointing out that he had a name to protect.
It bears mentioning that Anderson only soft-launched her and Don Jr.'s relationship in late 2025, so it's possible engagement rings are the furthest things from their minds at the time of this writing. What's more, perhaps Don Jr. has learned from the past and wouldn't dare make the same mistakes he did when he proposed to Vanessa. If not, Anderson could always feature in another fabulously styled "Eligible Bachelorettes" piece.