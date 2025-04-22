HGTV Stars Ben And Erin Napier's Controversial Political Views, Explained

Celebrities aren't exactly the political truth-tellers people want them to be. Sure, some stars love to use their platforms to shout their opinions from the rooftops — but expecting famous faces to pick a side and fight the good fight? Good luck with that. Still, fans never stop hoping. Case in point: "Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier, who've made it their brand to stay squeaky clean and apolitical. But that hasn't stopped fans from poking around, desperate to know where they stand.

To be fair, it's a little much to expect small-town house flippers to solve the world's problems. But Erin hasn't exactly helped her case. She once outright asked her followers who they were voting for — not exactly the move of someone trying to avoid political heat. Pair that with her repeated insistence that she's not taking sides, and it's no wonder fans are confused. In 2022, she even aired her frustration over the whole thing, tweeting: "If you think loving the USA must be a political affiliation, that says a lot about you and nothing about us. i am so tired of people LOOKING for things to separate us all by." And let's not forget that Ben once pursued a career In local politics, throwing his hat in the ring for Laurel's city council. He didn't win, swore off politics forever, and now claims they've done more good swinging hammers on HGTV than he ever could have in a council seat. "Through this ["Home Town"], we've been able to accomplish so much more, not just in Laurel, but across America," he told "CBS Sunday Morning."

Some fans may be annoyed by their refusal to pick a side, but experts say their carefully crafted neutrality might just be the smartest move they've made — and the key to keeping their career intact.