HGTV Stars Ben And Erin Napier's Controversial Political Views, Explained
Celebrities aren't exactly the political truth-tellers people want them to be. Sure, some stars love to use their platforms to shout their opinions from the rooftops — but expecting famous faces to pick a side and fight the good fight? Good luck with that. Still, fans never stop hoping. Case in point: "Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier, who've made it their brand to stay squeaky clean and apolitical. But that hasn't stopped fans from poking around, desperate to know where they stand.
To be fair, it's a little much to expect small-town house flippers to solve the world's problems. But Erin hasn't exactly helped her case. She once outright asked her followers who they were voting for — not exactly the move of someone trying to avoid political heat. Pair that with her repeated insistence that she's not taking sides, and it's no wonder fans are confused. In 2022, she even aired her frustration over the whole thing, tweeting: "If you think loving the USA must be a political affiliation, that says a lot about you and nothing about us. i am so tired of people LOOKING for things to separate us all by." And let's not forget that Ben once pursued a career In local politics, throwing his hat in the ring for Laurel's city council. He didn't win, swore off politics forever, and now claims they've done more good swinging hammers on HGTV than he ever could have in a council seat. "Through this ["Home Town"], we've been able to accomplish so much more, not just in Laurel, but across America," he told "CBS Sunday Morning."
Some fans may be annoyed by their refusal to pick a side, but experts say their carefully crafted neutrality might just be the smartest move they've made — and the key to keeping their career intact.
According to an expert, the Napiers' decision to be politically neutral is 'strategic'
Sure, plenty of celebrities love using their platforms to wade into politics — but Ben and Erin Napier aren't among them. The "Home Town" stars have been consistent about keeping things neutral, and according to communications expert and The Prenner Group founder Amy Prenner, it's no accident. "When it comes to navigating the complex landscape of social media and public expectations, Erin and Ben Napier's decision to keep their personal beliefs off the platform is both understandable and strategic," she exclusively told Nicki Swift. "While fans might have been disappointed that they didn't follow the lead of other HGTV stars, the Napiers' approach reflects a thoughtful consideration of how they want to engage with their audience and the world at large."
Basically, while other celebs are out here turning everything into politics, the Napiers are sticking to home renos — and that's entirely by design. Sure, some fans may feel let down that they're not speaking up, but Prenner believes their silence is more about staying true to who they are than about ducking responsibility. "This authenticity is crucial for building a strong brand, as it shows consistency and integrity. However, it's also important to acknowledge that going against fan expectations can have repercussions. In today's digital age, where social media activism is increasingly expected from public figures, staying silent can sometimes be misinterpreted as indifference," Prenner added. "By sticking to their belief that real-world actions are more impactful than social media posts, they maintain their authenticity and credibility. This approach can be particularly appealing to fans who value genuine commitment over superficial statements."
That said, a little extra clarity wouldn't hurt. "Instead of simply staying quiet, they might benefit from explaining their position to fans," noted Prenner.
The Napiers must continue staying genuine to maintain their fandom
If Ben and Erin Napier are serious about keeping politics out of their HGTV empire, Amy Prenner thinks there's a smarter way to do it — and it doesn't involve throwing political polls at their followers. (Yes, asking fans whether they support Kamala Harris or Donald Trump probably isn't the best move if you're trying to stay neutral.) Instead, she suggests they engage with their audience in ways that actually mean something.
"Participating in community events or supporting causes through their work on HGTV could be effective ways to demonstrate their commitment without resorting to social media posts," she exclusively shared with Nicki Swift, and went on to explain that this approach isn't just damage control — it could actually give the Napiers a leg up. "In a crowded field of celebrity brands, their unique approach can set them apart and appeal to audiences who appreciate authenticity and real-world impact," she said. "Consistently prioritizing actions over words can build a reputation for genuine commitment to their values, which is invaluable in the long run." Bonus points; it could even help them grow their fanbase. "Their stance might resonate with viewers who share similar beliefs about the limitations of social media activism, potentially attracting a loyal fan base that appreciates their authenticity."
But at the end of the day, it all boils down to keeping it real. "While the Napiers should be aware of fan expectations, their primary focus should remain on staying true to their values and finding effective ways to communicate their perspective," Prenner advised. "By balancing authenticity with thoughtful engagement, they can potentially strengthen their brand while addressing important issues in a manner consistent with their beliefs."