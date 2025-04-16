The Rampant Rumor About Kate Middleton's Past That Even Prince William Wishes Was True

Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story has long been sold as a modern-day fairy tale — university sweethearts turned future king and queen. And for what it's worth, it's got all the elements of a classic romance: meeting at university, falling in love, getting married, and preparing for the crown. But no love story this flawless escapes rumors, and one in particular refuses to die: that teenage Kate had a poster of William on her bedroom wall before they ever met. Even Netflix series "The Crown" leaned into it, and fans ate it up. After all, what's more adorable than a normie girl dreaming of marrying a prince, and then actually doing it?

The only problem, though, is that the poster never existed — and Kate herself said so. In the couple's official engagement interview with Hello! Magazine, journalist Tom Bradby helped set the record straight. "There's a story that goes around that you had a picture of him on your wall," he asked, and William jumped in to answer. "There wasn't just one, there was about ten, 20." Kate, however, wasted no time shutting it down. "He wishes!" she quipped. "No. No, I had the Levis guy on my wall, not a picture of William. Sorry!" she said. And William, of course, tried saving face, "Well, it was me in Levis, obviously!"

So no, teenage Kate wasn't secretly pining for William and was instead swooning over denim models like every other girl her age. Whether she had a crush on the prince before they met is anyone's guess, but what we do know is this: when they officially met at university, William made the first move — and the rest is royal history.

