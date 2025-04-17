The Tragic Truth About Jennifer Lopez's Documentary Ode To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which heavily centered on her reignited romance with her fourth ex-husband, Ben Affleck, probably should've been left on the cutting room floor. Meant to highlight their multi-decade love story, the, um, self-indulgent project almost seemed doomed from the start — partly because of the differences between Lopez and Affleck, who have significantly different tolerances of fame and attention (and who divorced the same year of its release).

Advertisement

While speaking with GQ writer Zach Baron about his and Lopez's opposing reactions to the documentary — her excitement and his hesitation — Affleck revealed, in so many words, that he participated only for her. "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers," he said. "As happens in relationships, you don't always have the same attitude towards these things." He continued, "And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They're great. I want people to see that."

Unfortunately, fans noticed much more than Lopez's greatness. Instead, they predicted that Affleck and Lopez's love story was in the last chapter. "My [money] is that they split up as it's airing," commented one fan on Reddit. Meanwhile, a second wrote, "When the movie flops she will have an excuse for the divorce." Given that neither has opened up about the specific cause of their divorce, it'd be unfair to pin it on the scrutiny attached to the documentary. But one thing is clear — they both had doubts about it.

Advertisement