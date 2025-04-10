Pete Hegseth's Savage Impression Of Trump Goes Viral (& It Tops Shane Gillis)

Diligently tackling the pressing matters of the current administration for President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, went down to Panama to talk business. According to the U.S. Embassy in Panama Hegseth gave the opening remarks at the 2025 Central American Security Conference. While that was a much more buttoned-up affair, it seems that Hegseth was also trying out some comedy material to entertain the troops. And he just so happened to give a spot-on impression of Trump that blew the controversial Trump impressions of comedian Shane Gillis out of the water.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth does a flawless President Trump impression of when he picked him for the role🤣:

pic.twitter.com/h4eqhSYPGQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2025

Hegseth can be heard saying, "the president gave me a very direct charge ... when he chose me for this job ... he said, 'Pete.'" At this point, Hegseth is not only doing the voice, but also incorporating some Trump-inspired hand gestures and facial expressions. Continuing, Hegseth claims Trump told him "to be tough as s***," which brought laughs from those in attendance. While this isn't the shadiest thing Hegseth has ever done, it still is dipping a toe into dangerous territory. Trump is known for his famous catchphrase of "you're fired," and Hegseth is currently on pretty thin ice. Or, at least he should be, considering some recent events.