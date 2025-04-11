Melania Trump Uses Barron As Slick Excuse For Ditching Tiffany's Baby Shower
Tiffany Trump had a baby shower for her first child on April 6, and the event was hosted in Miami by her half-sister, Ivanka Trump. Even though there have been past signs that Tiffany is Melania Trump's favorite stepdaughter, the first lady was noticeably absent from the joyous occasion. Photos of the shower were uploaded to Instagram by Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, who was Donald Trump's second wife. One Trump ladies group snap included Tiffany and her mother posing alongside Ivanka and Lara Trump, and even Bettina Anderson — Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend — was on hand. That photo carousel had followers wondering about Melania's whereabouts. "[I] don't think these ladies care much about her," one user responded. Shortly after, the reason the first lady missed the shower was revealed.
According to a source who spoke to People on April 10, Melania simply didn't need to be there, and was also too busy to make her way to Florida for Tiffany's baby shower because she "has her own schedule, even on weekends." Reportedly, Melania's packed schedule involved time with Barron Trump, who is attending college in New York. "[Barron] is 19! Mommy can give him some space unless there is something else going on," one commenter said on the Instagram photos from Tiffany's shower, possibly alluding to the insider's report.
There had been theories that Barron turning 19-years-old could be hard on Melania, and in January, FLOTUS hinted as much. "I feel that as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly," she told Fox News when speaking about where they would live during Donald's presidency. Flimsy excuses involving Barron aside, it was odd to see Melania bail on her stepdaughter's baby shower.
Does Melania Trump have tension with her stepdaughters?
Before skipping on the baby shower, Melania Trump had shown up to support Tiffany Trump at important events. The former model was at Tiffany's bridal shower in November 2022, and pics from the occasion were shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle on Instagram as Melania posed with the bride-to-be, Marla Maples, and Lara Trump. Even though she committed a fashion faux pas by wearing an off-white dress on the big day, Melania was at Tiffany's wedding later that month. Melania seemed to be on good terms with the other Trump women, as Maples even shouted her out while giving a heartfelt speech. "I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years," she said at her daughter's wedding (per SheKnows), seemingly proving that Melania and Maples have a good relationship.
Besides going to prior big events, what made it even more surprising that FLOTUS wouldn't be at Tiffany's baby shower, hosted by her sister, was that the relationship between Melania and Ivanka had reportedly changed after past tensions. When Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, died in January 2024, both Tiffany and Ivanka went to the funeral to show support to their stepmother.
Not only had Tiffany and Ivanka been supportive of Melania, but later that year it was reported that any of the tension between Melania and Ivanka had been resolved after Donald Trump had been found guilty in his hush money trial. "The entire family including all Trump's children, and their [significant others] ... are all circling the wagons," a source told Page Six in June 2024.