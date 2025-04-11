Melania Trump Uses Barron As Slick Excuse For Ditching Tiffany's Baby Shower

Tiffany Trump had a baby shower for her first child on April 6, and the event was hosted in Miami by her half-sister, Ivanka Trump. Even though there have been past signs that Tiffany is Melania Trump's favorite stepdaughter, the first lady was noticeably absent from the joyous occasion. Photos of the shower were uploaded to Instagram by Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, who was Donald Trump's second wife. One Trump ladies group snap included Tiffany and her mother posing alongside Ivanka and Lara Trump, and even Bettina Anderson — Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend — was on hand. That photo carousel had followers wondering about Melania's whereabouts. "[I] don't think these ladies care much about her," one user responded. Shortly after, the reason the first lady missed the shower was revealed.

Advertisement

According to a source who spoke to People on April 10, Melania simply didn't need to be there, and was also too busy to make her way to Florida for Tiffany's baby shower because she "has her own schedule, even on weekends." Reportedly, Melania's packed schedule involved time with Barron Trump, who is attending college in New York. "[Barron] is 19! Mommy can give him some space unless there is something else going on," one commenter said on the Instagram photos from Tiffany's shower, possibly alluding to the insider's report.

There had been theories that Barron turning 19-years-old could be hard on Melania, and in January, FLOTUS hinted as much. "I feel that as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly," she told Fox News when speaking about where they would live during Donald's presidency. Flimsy excuses involving Barron aside, it was odd to see Melania bail on her stepdaughter's baby shower.

Advertisement