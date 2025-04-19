The Savage Nickname Don Jr. Was Stuck With In College (It Makes So Much Sense)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Being named after your dad might seem like a legacy move — unless your dad is Donald Trump and you're stuck with Don Jr. for life. From the jump, Donald Trump Jr. never really had a say in what people called him. His father insists on "Donny," a nickname he openly dislikes. His ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle apparently loved calling him "Junior Mint" because he was "so sweet," according to Page Six. The Secret Service went with "Mountaineer," a nod to his hunting hobby. None of those nicknames are particularly offensive. But there's one from his university days that still haunts him: "Diaper Don."
It's almost sad, really. The eldest Trump child is practically stuck in a lifelong identity crisis, starting with a name he didn't even choose. His father didn't even want to name him after himself. "I said, 'Why not?'" his mom, Ivana Trump, wrote in her "Raising Trump" memoir. "He [Donald] said, 'How about if he's a loser?'" Loser or not is up for debate, but according to Emily Jane Fox's "Born Trump," Don Jr.'s college friends had made up their minds. "Diaper Don would wake up in some stranger's dorm room or off-campus apartment or bedroom in his frat house, covered in piss, walk back to his own room, and get blitzed that evening or the next anew," Fox wrote.
These are, of course, just silly college stories, but Don Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson (yes, the one he hard-launched even before he publicly broke up with Kimberly Guilfoyle), stepped in to defend him. And even Don Jr., who doesn't usually address these kinds of things, has gone to lengths to debunk the "Diaper Don" label, eager to distance himself from the embarrassing moniker once and for all.
But his girlfriend Bettina Anderson came to his rescue
Whether she's trying to salvage her own reputation for dating a Trump or genuinely wants to clear his name, Bettina Anderson is not here for all the "Diaper Don" talk. When New York Magazine profiled Donald Trump Jr. and resurrected the infamous nickname — along with an insider claim that he's "the most despised member of the family; he's an a**hole, a spoiled heir" — the socialite rushed to his defense.
"Rumors are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots," she wrote on her Instagram Story (via the Daily Mail), and even went on to claim that her boyfriend is in fact the "finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful and brilliant person." Naturally, Don Jr. chimed in with a post of his own, portraying himself as misunderstood. "Don't get me wrong, I can totally be an a**hole when I need to be ... If you're an adversarial to my friends, my family, my country, MAGA, etc.," he penned. "But I think you'd be hard pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me who thinks that." Well, sure!
For someone who prides himself on doing meaningful things (what those things are is anyone's guess), it's no shock that he'd leap to his own defense — maybe even nudge his girlfriend to do the same. It makes you wonder how they'd react if the rumor about him being called "choad" in high school made a comeback (for what it's worth, Eric Trump was supposedly nicknamed "Stank"). Classy!