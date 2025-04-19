The Savage Nickname Don Jr. Was Stuck With In College (It Makes So Much Sense)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Being named after your dad might seem like a legacy move — unless your dad is Donald Trump and you're stuck with Don Jr. for life. From the jump, Donald Trump Jr. never really had a say in what people called him. His father insists on "Donny," a nickname he openly dislikes. His ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle apparently loved calling him "Junior Mint" because he was "so sweet," according to Page Six. The Secret Service went with "Mountaineer," a nod to his hunting hobby. None of those nicknames are particularly offensive. But there's one from his university days that still haunts him: "Diaper Don."

Advertisement

It's almost sad, really. The eldest Trump child is practically stuck in a lifelong identity crisis, starting with a name he didn't even choose. His father didn't even want to name him after himself. "I said, 'Why not?'" his mom, Ivana Trump, wrote in her "Raising Trump" memoir. "He [Donald] said, 'How about if he's a loser?'" Loser or not is up for debate, but according to Emily Jane Fox's "Born Trump," Don Jr.'s college friends had made up their minds. "Diaper Don would wake up in some stranger's dorm room or off-campus apartment or bedroom in his frat house, covered in piss, walk back to his own room, and get blitzed that evening or the next anew," Fox wrote.

These are, of course, just silly college stories, but Don Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson (yes, the one he hard-launched even before he publicly broke up with Kimberly Guilfoyle), stepped in to defend him. And even Don Jr., who doesn't usually address these kinds of things, has gone to lengths to debunk the "Diaper Don" label, eager to distance himself from the embarrassing moniker once and for all.

Advertisement