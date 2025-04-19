Meghan & Harry's Daughter Princess Lilibet Has Become The Unfortunate Target Of AI Pics
Don't be fooled: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not shared pictures of their daughter, Princess Lilibet. However, in a world where up is down and anyone can share false information, AI pictures of a little girl with red hair posing with Meghan have been touted as snaps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child — and many have fallen for it.
Several Instagram accounts claiming to share pictures of Lilibet went beyond just sharing the snaps and came up with misleading captions that hinted at Meghan "addressing" speculation that she had a fake pregnancy with the previously unseen (bc, y'know, they don't actually exist) pictures of her and Lilibet. Sadly, as we said, some accepted that as fact, with a number of fans gushing over the little girl. However, it is worth noting that many have also made a point of calling the AI out. "MANY PAGES ALREADY CLARIFIED THAT'S NOT HER DAUGHTER," wrote one irate Instagram user. "Not her daughter ... AI," wrote another in response to the pictures being posted on yet another page.
In addition to the creepiness of generating a picture of a little girl — let alone one whose parents go to great lengths to prevent being photographed — it's worth noting that even Meghan was altered in the pics. Though the "Suits" alum has a killer smile, for some reason, the pictures show her with much deeper dimples than she has. Bizarrely, it seemed as though Kate Middleton's dimples were on Meghan's face. What's more, Meghan's teeth also looked different in both of the pictures, with one showing her two front teeth noticeably longer than her lateral incisors and another showing her chompers as normal. Sure, Meghan has undergone a transformation over the years, but the teeth and dimples were a dead giveaway.
Harry and Meghan have kept Lilibet even more private than Archie
While it's rare to see either Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, there's no question that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept their daughter even more sheltered than their firstborn. That checks out — after all, Archie was born before the Sussexes stepped down as working royals. He even joined them on their tour of Southern Africa, and during their stop in Cape Town, the then-baby boy attended an engagement with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, prompting his parents' social media manager to caption an Instagram pic from the day, "Arch meets Archie!"
Of course, ever since Meghan and Harry departed the U.K., even Archie hasn't been seen as much, and when the siblings are captured on camera, it's generally from an angle that shields their faces. That said, they've continued to make headlines regardless — and there's no question that Lilibet's long red hair stole the show in her parents' 2024 Christmas card. Likewise, the image Meghan shared of herself holding Archie and Lilibet had everyone talking about the little girl's locks.
With nothing but the kids' hair to go on, it makes sense that those behind the AI pics piggybacked off that, which is why there are now pictures of Meghan-but-with-Kate-Middleton's-dimples holding an unknown red-haired little girl. Creepy as it is, it's probably unrealistic to think people will stop generating and posting the pictures. However, here's hoping others will continue to call it out as and when it happens. As for the real Princess Lilibet, we're not expecting to see real pictures of her until Harry and Meghan decide it's time.