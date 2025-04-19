Meghan & Harry's Daughter Princess Lilibet Has Become The Unfortunate Target Of AI Pics

Don't be fooled: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not shared pictures of their daughter, Princess Lilibet. However, in a world where up is down and anyone can share false information, AI pictures of a little girl with red hair posing with Meghan have been touted as snaps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child — and many have fallen for it.

Advertisement

Several Instagram accounts claiming to share pictures of Lilibet went beyond just sharing the snaps and came up with misleading captions that hinted at Meghan "addressing" speculation that she had a fake pregnancy with the previously unseen (bc, y'know, they don't actually exist) pictures of her and Lilibet. Sadly, as we said, some accepted that as fact, with a number of fans gushing over the little girl. However, it is worth noting that many have also made a point of calling the AI out. "MANY PAGES ALREADY CLARIFIED THAT'S NOT HER DAUGHTER," wrote one irate Instagram user. "Not her daughter ... AI," wrote another in response to the pictures being posted on yet another page.

In addition to the creepiness of generating a picture of a little girl — let alone one whose parents go to great lengths to prevent being photographed — it's worth noting that even Meghan was altered in the pics. Though the "Suits" alum has a killer smile, for some reason, the pictures show her with much deeper dimples than she has. Bizarrely, it seemed as though Kate Middleton's dimples were on Meghan's face. What's more, Meghan's teeth also looked different in both of the pictures, with one showing her two front teeth noticeably longer than her lateral incisors and another showing her chompers as normal. Sure, Meghan has undergone a transformation over the years, but the teeth and dimples were a dead giveaway.

Advertisement