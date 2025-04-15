The Bizarre Truth Of Elon Musk's Family

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the most polarizing figures of our time. A billionaire genius, an unpredictable entrepreneur, and more recently, a political wildcard, Musk unsurprisingly constantly dominates headlines. But, while the eccentric billionaire's public persona often takes center stage, his family has also found itself sprung into the spotlight, sometimes for rather bizarre reasons. Take his father, Errol Musk, a successful businessman and an engineer, for example. In 2022, Errol made headlines after opening up about a dramatic shootout that led to the death of three burglars who broke into one of his rental apartments in the '90s. "I killed three. One bullet went through two of them," he claimed in an interview with The Sun. Though he was first charged with manslaughter, Errol was eventually acquitted, with authorities ruling that he acted in self-defense.

Advertisement

Elon's mother, Maye Musk, a former model turned dietician, has also been at the center of controversy. In November 2024, Maye shared a tweet criticizing tech reporter Ryan Mac over ahead of a "hit piece" he was set to publish about her son. "Sadly, Ryan is an American Vietnamese reporter. My book is a bestseller in Vietnam. I don't think my readers will believe the article if it's hateful and/or dishonest," Maye added (via The Independent). Unsurprisingly, Maye's comment sparked criticism, with many social media users deeming it racially insensitive. "No one should be singled out by their race like this. Completely unacceptable," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Between a father with a complicated past to a mother who is unafraid to stir the murky waters of controversy, the Musks are anything but ordinary. Here's a closer look at the bizarre truths behind one of the most famous families in the world.

Advertisement