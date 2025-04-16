All About Snoop Dogg's Only Daughter, Cori Broadus
Rapper and cultural icon Snoop Dogg burst onto the hip-hop scene in the early 1990s. With his smooth flow and laid-back attitude, Snoop solidified himself as a West Coast icon. Over his decades-long career, the rapper has become known for his chameleon-like qualities; from acting to cooking with Martha Stewart to launching his own cannabis products line (though he recently went sober), Snoop Dogg has built an empire. But, of all of his accomplishments, Snoop takes the most pride in being a father.
Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Taylor, began their lavish life together in 1997. The couple had three children: Cordé, Cordell, and Cori Broadus. Snoop also has a fourth child, Julian Corrie Broadus, from his relationship with Laurie Helmond. Growing up as Snoop's only daughter was not easy for Cori Broadus. Life in the public eye, while exciting and glamorous, was overwhelming for a young girl, and Broadus faced many challenges. Along with a series of health issues, Broadus struggled with her mental health and her body image. Still, thanks to the support of her family, she has risen above her struggles.
Want to know more about Cori Broadus? Let's dive in.
Cori Broadus was born in 1999 -- and, regrettably, Snoop Dogg wasn't there for her birth
Cori Broadus was born on June 22, 1999, in Long Beach, California. As the only girl of four children, Broadus changed Snoop Dogg's world and immediately became "Daddy's princess."
Sadly, as close as they are today, Snoop has admitted that he was not present at his daughter's birth. "I regret not being there when my baby girl was born," Snoop lamented in an interview with VIBE magazine in 2011 (via PressParty). "I was there for both of my boys. I was out and about, ripping and running, doing too much. The precautions I take now are because of her." Although he was absent at her birth, Snoop and Broadus have built a strong and close relationship.
Before becoming a girl dad, Snoop admits to being quite ignorant to the misogynistic lyrics and themes of gangsta rap. Having a daughter gave him the chance to dissect the sexist ideas that had been ingrained in him since childhood. "Women are getting empowered ... Now I have a daughter, I understand," he told The Guardian. "When I didn't have a daughter, I didn't understand. I was speaking from the mind of a young adolescent." Broadus' presence in Snoop's life truly changed him for the better.
Cori Broadus was diagnosed with lupus as a child
When Cori Broadus was just 6 years old, she began showing symptoms of an unknown illness. She rapidly lost weight and hair, but no doctor could figure out what was wrong. After months of helplessness, Broadus was finally diagnosed with lupus — an autoimmune disease in which the immune system incorrectly targets healthy tissues, viewing them as foreign invaders instead of attacking actually invasive and harmful bacteria and viruses. The disease affects about 1.5 million people in the United States, and even stars like Selena Gomez have shared the truth behind living with such health crises.
Since Broadus' diagnosis, her family has been actively involved in several lupus foundations, attending events and support groups and working with the media to raise awareness about the disease. Over time, Broadus has reached a healthy baseline, and became accustomed to treating her lupus with prescription drugs.
However, after a while, Broadus yearned for a new solution. Constantly taking medicine made her "feel like I was going insane," she told People in 2023. "It just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey." With that mindset, Broadus embarked on a more holistic health journey focusing on fitness, rest, and natural remedies. "I've been good, better than I've ever been," she revealed to People. While Broadus is feeling positive, as with any chronic illness, managing her symptoms remains a "constant battle" for her — both physically and mentally.
She started a beauty company with an impactful message
In 2020, Cori Broadus and her fiancé/business partner, Wayne Duece, launched a cosmetics brand said to be inspired by Broadus' battle with both lupus and online bullying. "Choc Factory by Choc," a cruelty-free makeup line for darker complexions, promotes self-love, inclusivity, and representation.
The company's name is an ode to Broadus' sweet childhood nickname. "When I was a little girl, my dad used to call me 'Choc' because I was sweet and chocolate-colored," she revealed in an interview with Essence in 2022. "And that is what I put in my products that are handmade and filled with love and a touch of sweetness." Choc Factory is known for its rich lip products, though the brand has experimented with a variety of cosmetics.
In recent years, the makeup line has become increasingly more popular thanks to its diverse shade ranges, appealing especially to women with rich, dark skin tones. Not only is the brand inclusive, but it's also affordable: prices start at just $21 for the brand's fun cache of products like lip glosses and lip scrubs.
She is an advocate for mental health
From the outside looking in, being the heir to hip-hop royalty seems like a dream. But on the inside, it's not always so glamorous. Being in the public eye can be hard on one's mental health no matter how rich, famous, or successful they might seem.
This was the case for Cori Broadus, whose father's success made her a target for public harassment. When she was 21 years old, Broadus revealed in an Instagram post that she struggled with her mental health to the point of attempting suicide. "Just because my dad is who he is, that doesn't mean I don't get sad, that doesn't mean that I don't want things or that I don't feel a [certain] way. I don't know how to explain it," she admitted in her post. Speaking to her young journey with lupus and her experience growing up and being compared to her siblings, Cori shared, "I've always been sad. I've always been depressed. I feel like I've been through a lot."
Sadly, trolls have criticized Broadus' weight and appearance since she was a young girl. The comments greatly impacted her confidence, and it took her a long time to rebuild her self-esteem. "People didn't care who my dad was," she explained in her Essence chat. Occasionally, she does clap back, but she mostly lets the haters hate without stooping to their level. "People are going to talk, but I do feel like everything doesn't need a reaction. Misery loves company, and I refuse to sit at that table." Thankfully, after learning to talk through her negative thought patterns, Broadus continues to be open about how her mental health has greatly improved.
Cori Broadus is a musician, just like her dad
Before becoming an entrepreneur, Cori Broadus followed in her father's footsteps by exploring a career in music. She debuted under the stage name Cori B. in 2018 with kid-friendly songs like "Do My Thang," "No Guns Allowed," featuring Snoop Dogg and Drake, and "Trouble," which featured Gabi Wilson before she became known as H.E.R.
As she grew and evolved, Broadus found herself drawn to a more moody hip-hop and R&B inspired sound. To match her new image, she changed her moniker to "Choc" and showcased her smooth vocals on tracks like "Same" and "With You" – the music video for the latter features her now-fiancé Wayne Duece.
In 2024, Broadus re-introduced herself with the vulnerable EP, "Journals to Johnny." The six-track record introduced yet another side to Broadus' alluring aura; a unique blend of R&B, electropop, indie rock, and hip-hop, Broadus emotionally bares it all on tracks like "Johnny Don't Break My Heart" and "Move." The project marked the beginning of a more mature chapter for Broadus as she explored adulthood and her romantic relationship. "I think I'm just really growing into womanhood," she told SnoopDogg.com. "I really feel like [on] this project, I truly found my voice. I felt like, over the years, I was doing things that other people wanted me to do and singing about what other people wanted me to sing about." Above all, Broadus shared excitement at the prospect of these vulnerable themes from her life resonating with her musical audience.
At only 24 years old, Cori suffered a severe stroke
In 2024, at just 24 years old, Cori Broadus was rushed to the hospital after suffering a "severe stroke." Although she didn't specify what might've caused the embolism, it's presumed that it was linked to her lupus, as the disease can affect every organ in one's body and increase the risk of stroke. The incident came just a few years after Broadus transitioned to a more holistic lifestyle to treat her lupus.
A week after the news broke, in an exclusive interview with People, her father shared that Broadus was okay; "She's doing a little bit better," Snoop Dogg revealed.
Thankfully, after some time in the hospital, Broadus made a full recovery. When she came back to social media, the singer revealed that she experienced high blood pressure, blurry vision, nausea, fatigue, and "really bad headache pain" on the right side of her head before the stroke (via People). "Listen to your body foreal," she cautioned her audience. "I'm glad I'm still here and able to tell my story."
Cori Broadus is engaged to Wayne Duece
Cori Broadus met creative director and photographer Wayne "Duece" Polk at a party in 2018. After exchanging social media info, the two quickly became close friends and developed an intimate relationship. In November 2022, after five years of dating, the couple announced that they were engaged. Though they have yet to tie the knot, their lives seem to already be intertwined: Duece is a proud co-owner of Choc Factory and a part of Broadus' musical team.
Before being with Duece, Broadus admitted that she was used to dealing with a lot of toxicity in romantic relationships. Being in a healthy relationship with Duece showed her how she was meant to be loved. "I was used to the cheating, I was used to the disrespect, I was used to just everything [being] negative," she shared in her interview with SnoopDogg.com. "So when Wayne was coming at me full throttle with nothing but positivity, it was very uncomfortable and I had to pray to God to help me accept this type of love that I was receiving."
In 2024, the couple appeared in E!'s three-part docuseries, "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story." The show gave a closer look at the couple's dynamic as they explored life as an engaged couple, filled with "the ebbs and flows of love, life, and new beginnings with friends and family." (via The Sun) That same year, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl.
Cori welcomed her first child in 2025, but it wasn't an easy delivery
In February 2025, three months before her due date, Cori Broadus unexpectedly gave birth to her baby girl. She initially went to the hospital in discomfort because she thought she "had a bad case of gas" (per People), but doctors deduced that she was developing HELLP syndrome — a life-threatening pregnancy complication typically considered to be a variant of preeclampsia. If Broadus had waited any longer to go to the hospital, she was told that her complications could've been fatal.
Thankfully, Broadus delivered a healthy baby via cesarean, but she's been vulnerable in sharing her guilt about the incident. "The princess arrived at 6 months," Broadus announced on Instagram with a black-and-white picture of her daughter's foot. "I've cried and cried, I've compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn't able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I'm His Child!"
Broadus' daughter is Snoop Dogg's eighth grandchild. The rapper-turned-grandpa couldn't be more thrilled for the new addition to his family; Snoop takes great pride in emulating his own grandfather, whom he had a close relationship with. "My grandkids are my everything, because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," Snoop gushed in 2023 (via People).
Snoop's tough parenting style leads his kids to success
As glamorous and lavish as her life may seem, Cori Broadus insists that she and her siblings had a normal upbringing. "I always tell people we were raised like regular Black kids," she revealed during an interview on "Pass the Power with Paige Parker." She laughed as she explained: "Like, we got our phones taken away, we got our punishment. You know, we just had money. That was really it." Thanks to Snoop Dogg's strict parenting and mentorship, his children have all grown to be gracious, ambitious and humble members of society.
"I'm hard. I cuss 'em out. But my philosophy is, I pick on them, and then I pick them up," Snoop Dogg told Ellen Degeneres about his parenting (via People). "That's what I do, to let them know that I expect more out of them, because they're better than that." Even in adulthood, Snoop prioritizes his children and supports them in all of their endeavors — so it's no wonder he has such a lovely relationship with his three children and eight grandchildren. "My relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship ... it's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend," he shared with Today in 2015.