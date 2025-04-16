All About Snoop Dogg's Only Daughter, Cori Broadus

Rapper and cultural icon Snoop Dogg burst onto the hip-hop scene in the early 1990s. With his smooth flow and laid-back attitude, Snoop solidified himself as a West Coast icon. Over his decades-long career, the rapper has become known for his chameleon-like qualities; from acting to cooking with Martha Stewart to launching his own cannabis products line (though he recently went sober), Snoop Dogg has built an empire. But, of all of his accomplishments, Snoop takes the most pride in being a father.

Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Taylor, began their lavish life together in 1997. The couple had three children: Cordé, Cordell, and Cori Broadus. Snoop also has a fourth child, Julian Corrie Broadus, from his relationship with Laurie Helmond. Growing up as Snoop's only daughter was not easy for Cori Broadus. Life in the public eye, while exciting and glamorous, was overwhelming for a young girl, and Broadus faced many challenges. Along with a series of health issues, Broadus struggled with her mental health and her body image. Still, thanks to the support of her family, she has risen above her struggles.

Want to know more about Cori Broadus? Let's dive in.