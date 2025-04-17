Sister Wives' Meri Brown Flips Off Kody With Major Weight Loss And Fans Go Nuclear With Support

Meri Brown is a sister wife no more, and it's safe to say she's living her best life sans Kody Brown. The "Sister Wives" star is in the throes of a post-split glow-up — but it's clear the best weight she's lost is whatever Kody sees when he steps on the scale.

Meri and Kody's split was a long time coming, and many may remember that when they announced they were officially and spiritually ending their relationship in 2023 (of course, their union was legally dissolved way back in 2014), Meri actually expressly asked fans not to tell her they were happy for her. "Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage," she implored in a lengthy Instagram caption, adding that even though things hadn't worked out, she still loved Kody and wanted to treat him with kindness. Fast-forward to April 2025, though, and she revealed on "The Tamron Hall Show" that her ex-husband hasn't exactly returned the favor. Asked by Hall whether they had any kind of a relationship after the final split, Meri answered that she hadn't — and heartbreakingly, she added, "I'm actually dealing with grief over the fact that our divorce couldn't even be what I was hoping our divorce could be ... that we could be kind to each other." Pushed by Hall on whether Kody was being deliberately nasty to her, Meri didn't go into detail, but nodded, saying, "Uh huh."

If the audience response wasn't enough of an indicator, we'd like it on the record that Meri's fans have made it clear they're behind her all the way — and that they've noticed her glow-up. "Meri, you radiate! So proud of how far you've come," wrote one Instagram commenter. They certainly weren't wrong, there.