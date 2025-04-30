Karoline Leavitt & NBC's Peter Alexander Are Locked In A Bitter Feud

If Karoline Leavitt's brutal feud with Kaitlan Collins has taught us anything, it's that the White House press secretary isn't opposed to sparring with a journalist. As such, it's not exactly surprising that almost as soon as she became Donald Trump's press secretary, she got into it with NBC's Peter Alexander in a very big way.

Leavitt and Alexander's first run-in came during her very first White House press briefing. Alexander asked a question about deportations and whether non-violent criminals would be deported before violent offenders, and Leavitt immediately seemed irritated. "The president has said countless times on the campaign trail — I've been with him at the rallies, I know you've been there covering them, too, Peter — that he is focused on launching the largest mass deportation operation in American history of illegal criminals, and if you are ... a foreign national who illegally enters the United States of America, you are, by definition, a criminal," she said.

Things didn't get any better when Alexander asked for clarity on how the federal funding freeze may impact some organizations and didn't have a list of the organizations he was asking about handy. "So you're asking a hypothetical based on programs that you can't even identify," she began with a shady chuckle — prompting an equally shady retort from Alexander. "Let's do it together, just for Americans at home," he said. Enter an even more irritated expression from Leavitt, who responded, "I gave you a list of examples." She then shared a few unaffected programs before saying she would give him a list after the briefing. Of course, it does bear mentioning that in spite of irritated facial expressions and snarky barbs at one another, both Alexander and Leavitt were somewhat cordial. However, the civility wasn't to last.

