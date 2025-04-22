Ivanka Trump Sports Itty Bitty Black Swimsuit On Lavish Costa Rica Vacation

Ivanka Trump may be a mother of three, but judging from her endless swimsuit snaps, physical fitness definitely tops the list of her priorities. And while Trump does all of the traditional things — such as eating healthy and working out — to stay in shape, she's also incorporated some unorthodox methods into her wellness routine. Chief among them? Jiu-jitsu. In March 2025, Trump showed off her self-defense skills in an Instagram video posted by jiu-jitsu instructors The Valente Brothers. "Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance. Its philosophy, reflected in the @753Code, reminds us that true strength comes from character, discipline, and purpose," read the post's caption.

Advertisement

Of course, most people can't go wrong with traditional exercise and a well-balanced diet, and Ivanka does that as well. So far, it appears as if she's on track to achieve whatever fitness goals she set for 2025. In February, for example, Trump spoke a little about her New Year's resolutions while posing in white and blue workout gear. "Sticking to New Year's resolutions isn't easy—only 23% of people make it past the first week," she posted to Instagram. "[I've fallen into that category many, many times!] But every day is a new opportunity to show up and stay committed." She continued, "Feeling stronger and more motivated as February begins — let's keep going! Strong body / Strong mind."

Basically? It sounds like more swimsuit snaps are loading.

Advertisement