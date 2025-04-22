Ivanka Trump Sports Itty Bitty Black Swimsuit On Lavish Costa Rica Vacation
Ivanka Trump flaunted her figure in a tiny black swimsuit during her recent jaunt to Costa Rica.
Instead of mingling with her father, Donald Trump, and his political circle at the 2025 Easter Egg Roll, Ivanka and her own family spent the holiday soaking up the sun in the scenic country. Ivanka shared all the details about her latest lavish vacation in an Instagram slideshow. Unsurprisingly, the featured photo showed Ivanka, who's no stranger to highlighting her figure in swimwear, wearing an itty bitty black swimsuit as she balanced on a blue surfboard. A second shot showed her jumping into a waterfall, while another featured her frolicking on the beach. Other photos in the carousel featured her family horseback riding, as well as shots of her beachside reading options — including "The Women" by Kristin Hannah.
Although not featured in Ivanka's roundup, she also spent time with her sister-in-law, Karlie Kloss, according to TMZ. However, the sisters through marriage weren't photographed in any of the shots together. Kloss looked remarkably more reserved in a long, all-black bikini coverup. Meanwhile, Ivanka was spotted wearing a colorful orange bathing suit before changing into a half-black, half-white number as she readied to surf. Given Ivanka's killer abs and the other impressive results of her workout routine, it's not surprising that she shows off her body now and again.
Ivanka Trump stays fit in creative ways
Ivanka Trump may be a mother of three, but judging from her endless swimsuit snaps, physical fitness definitely tops the list of her priorities. And while Trump does all of the traditional things — such as eating healthy and working out — to stay in shape, she's also incorporated some unorthodox methods into her wellness routine. Chief among them? Jiu-jitsu. In March 2025, Trump showed off her self-defense skills in an Instagram video posted by jiu-jitsu instructors The Valente Brothers. "Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance. Its philosophy, reflected in the @753Code, reminds us that true strength comes from character, discipline, and purpose," read the post's caption.
Of course, most people can't go wrong with traditional exercise and a well-balanced diet, and Ivanka does that as well. So far, it appears as if she's on track to achieve whatever fitness goals she set for 2025. In February, for example, Trump spoke a little about her New Year's resolutions while posing in white and blue workout gear. "Sticking to New Year's resolutions isn't easy—only 23% of people make it past the first week," she posted to Instagram. "[I've fallen into that category many, many times!] But every day is a new opportunity to show up and stay committed." She continued, "Feeling stronger and more motivated as February begins — let's keep going! Strong body / Strong mind."
Basically? It sounds like more swimsuit snaps are loading.