Sasha & Malia Obama's Dating Lives Are More Wild Than We Thought
Michelle Obama has blasted the dating preferences of her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, and it seems they may have a thing for bad boys. If you've been keeping up, you know interest in the former first daughters' romantic adventures has skyrocketed. And though their father, Barack Obama, held back his crazy side when his daughters started dating — hey, that's what Michelle said — it doesn't mean he never had any reason to be alarmed. At least, that's what Mrs. Obama hinted at during an episode of her podcast.
While speaking to former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief and author Elaine Welteroth about her mishaps and triumphs with love through the years, Michelle chimed in with an enlightening anecdote about advising Malia and Sasha to give the nice guys a chance. "I have always tried to tell, you know, you can't tell your kids anything ... but there have been some guys in my daughters' lives that I've been like, don't sleep on him," she said in April 2025 about her daughters' dating prospects. "You know ... the nice ones, right? What is it about the nice ones that there's an age where you just want something bad, right? You just want something all wrong." Welteroth revealed that she also used to have bad boy "syndrome" before reminding Michelle that everyone has their own journeys to travel.
Here's a little bit about the latest chapter in Malia and Sasha's brushes with love.
Are Malia and Sasha dating bad boys?
Malia Obama and her little sister, Sasha Obama, have been linked with several suitors over the years. In Malia's case, Hello! reported in October 2024 that the burgeoning TV writer had chosen to spend a little bit of her time with Achilleas Ambatzidis, a Greek journalist who also works in photography. According to the publication, Malia was all smiles during their fall outing. However, they stressed that their relationship status wasn't confirmed, so it's possible their bond was strictly platonic. Also, there's been no word on whether or not Ambatzidis was one of the nice guys Michelle tried to steer Malia toward.
Sasha, on the other hand, is in a confirmed relationship with Clifton Powell Jr., the son of his namesake, actor Clifton Powell. And, although the younger Clifton has been pretty quiet about his experience pursuing Sasha, his father has pretty much confirmed he's not the bad boy in question. "Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive" the "Black Lightning" star shared during an episode of "Dear Fathers." He continued, "The things that I did not get taught. ... So, I text him all the time, and I say, 'Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter.'"
Basically, Malia and Sasha aren't letting their public status stop them from pursuing love and friendship with the men in their lives (and sometimes their choices concern their mother, Michelle Obama). As for those names, well, we'll wait for the memoirs.