Sasha & Malia Obama's Dating Lives Are More Wild Than We Thought

Michelle Obama has blasted the dating preferences of her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, and it seems they may have a thing for bad boys. If you've been keeping up, you know interest in the former first daughters' romantic adventures has skyrocketed. And though their father, Barack Obama, held back his crazy side when his daughters started dating — hey, that's what Michelle said — it doesn't mean he never had any reason to be alarmed. At least, that's what Mrs. Obama hinted at during an episode of her podcast.

While speaking to former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief and author Elaine Welteroth about her mishaps and triumphs with love through the years, Michelle chimed in with an enlightening anecdote about advising Malia and Sasha to give the nice guys a chance. "I have always tried to tell, you know, you can't tell your kids anything ... but there have been some guys in my daughters' lives that I've been like, don't sleep on him," she said in April 2025 about her daughters' dating prospects. "You know ... the nice ones, right? What is it about the nice ones that there's an age where you just want something bad, right? You just want something all wrong." Welteroth revealed that she also used to have bad boy "syndrome" before reminding Michelle that everyone has their own journeys to travel.

Here's a little bit about the latest chapter in Malia and Sasha's brushes with love.