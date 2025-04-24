Trump's Ex Marla Maples' Subtle Ivanka Snub Confirms What We Suspected
To say that Marla Maples — Donald Trump's second wife — has a complicated relationship with the rest of the Trumps would be putting it mildly. Branded the "mistress" even before Donald eventually married her, Maples was never exactly welcomed with open arms. Ivana Trump made her feelings (see also: distaste) for her crystal clear, and while things with Donald's kids have seemed drama-free, Maples' social media is giving us reason to raise an eyebrow — especially when it comes to Ivanka Trump.
In case you missed it, Ivanka stepped into big sister mode to throw a baby shower for Tiffany Trump, her half-sister and Maples' only daughter with Donald. Most of the Trump ladies, with the exception of Melania Trump, showed up in full force. Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife; Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend; and even Don Jr.'s ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, sent their congrats. Ivanka apparently organized the whole shebang, and Maples even gave her a shout-out online — but what she didn't say is what's catching attention.
In a now-expired Instagram Story, Maples shared a sweet photo of herself with Tiffany and her sister, Danielle Hayes, with the caption: "With my two favorite girls in [the] world, awaiting the arrival of the little one." Notably missing from that "favorite girls" list? Ivanka, obviously, the very woman who threw a shower for her daughter, FYI. It's hard not to wonder whether it was an innocent mishap or a blatant exclusion. It's difficult to say at this point, really. But considering how calculated these posts usually are, all signs point to a subtle confirmation that they may not be as cordial as they convince people they are, after all.
Marla has reportedly always been at odds with the Trumps
To be fair, it's not like Marla Maples and Ivanka Trump were ever the best of friends in the first place (Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, though, is another story.) Sure, Maples was technically Ivanka's stepmother for a hot minute during her brief marriage to Donald Trump, but that didn't earn her a spot in Ivanka's inner circle. Case in point: Ivanka didn't even show up to their wedding — and neither did her brothers. And if that wasn't telling enough, her mother, Ivana Trump, once told The Atlantic that Maples didn't make the cut on Ivanka's "favorite girls." In fact, Ivana claimed Ivanka actually prefers Melania Trump over Maples. "She likes her [Melania] fine, because she didn't cause me to break up the marriage like the other one — I don't even want to pronounce her name," Ivana declared.
Ivanka herself didn't sugarcoat things, either, and even hinted at her lukewarm relationship with her dad's ex. According to the Daily Mail, when People asked if she was close to Maples, she simply said, "I'm not. She was out in California, and really my relationship is with Tiffany." Still, Maples appears to be taking the high road — or at least pretending to. In an appearance on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" she got teary when talking about the Trump kids. "I love Eric and Ivanka and Donnie so much," she mused. "I had the chance to know them when they were young, and now, to see how well they're doing just touches my heart. We watch 'The Apprentice' and I cry when I see the kids on it. I'm crazy; I'm that emotional person."