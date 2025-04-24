Trump's Ex Marla Maples' Subtle Ivanka Snub Confirms What We Suspected

To say that Marla Maples — Donald Trump's second wife — has a complicated relationship with the rest of the Trumps would be putting it mildly. Branded the "mistress" even before Donald eventually married her, Maples was never exactly welcomed with open arms. Ivana Trump made her feelings (see also: distaste) for her crystal clear, and while things with Donald's kids have seemed drama-free, Maples' social media is giving us reason to raise an eyebrow — especially when it comes to Ivanka Trump.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, Ivanka stepped into big sister mode to throw a baby shower for Tiffany Trump, her half-sister and Maples' only daughter with Donald. Most of the Trump ladies, with the exception of Melania Trump, showed up in full force. Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife; Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend; and even Don Jr.'s ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, sent their congrats. Ivanka apparently organized the whole shebang, and Maples even gave her a shout-out online — but what she didn't say is what's catching attention.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Maples shared a sweet photo of herself with Tiffany and her sister, Danielle Hayes, with the caption: "With my two favorite girls in [the] world, awaiting the arrival of the little one." Notably missing from that "favorite girls" list? Ivanka, obviously, the very woman who threw a shower for her daughter, FYI. It's hard not to wonder whether it was an innocent mishap or a blatant exclusion. It's difficult to say at this point, really. But considering how calculated these posts usually are, all signs point to a subtle confirmation that they may not be as cordial as they convince people they are, after all.

Advertisement