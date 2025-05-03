Tragic Details About Rick Harrison's Late Son Adam

The following article discusses drug addiction, overdose, and mental health issues.

Adam Harrison, the second of Rick Harrison's three kids, had a tragic life and an even more tragic death. Adam, the second-born to Rick and the first of his four wives, struggled with drug addiction his entire adult life, a disease that also put an end to it. His addiction caused all sorts of problems, ranging from trouble with the law to issues with his family, but through it all, Rick was right there trying to help him behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Unlike Rick's oldest son Corey Harrison, Adam was uninterested in starring next to him on "Pawn Stars" and kept a low profile instead. While he initially worked in his father's pawn shop, he later pursued a career as a plumber. However, the fame that came with the History series must have affected Adam on some level. "I think there has to be some type of jealousy," Corey told HuffPost in 2012. While Rick rarely shared Adam on his social media before his death, he paid tribute to his troubled son following the tragedy.

"You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," he captioned an Instagram post in January 2024 that included a photo of the two together. He later shared pics from when Adam was young as Rick continued to grieve his son Adam's tragic death. "Amazing memories," he wrote. Corey also paid tribute to his little brother. "I will always love you bubba," he wrote. Rick experienced plenty of tragedies, but witnessing his son's lifelong struggles and heartbreaking death is right at the top.

Advertisement