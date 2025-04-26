Trump's Unflattering TIME Cover Is A Total Jumpscare: 'What A Terrible Pic'

TIME's tumultuous relationship with Donald Trump continues. Four months on from the controversial decision to name Trump as its Person of the Year (and expose his ongoing makeup fail), and two months after he threw a tantrum over TIME's Elon Musk cover in February, they've reconciled with an in-depth dive — that's actually more of a puddle, in reality — into the first 100 days of his second term. And, once again, it's placed Trump's embarrassing hair and makeup habits front and center, with an unflattering cover that's more a horror B-movie poster than a stately presidential portrait. Not surprisingly, netizens have spoken and the overwhelming consensus is, well, "What a terrible pic."

TIME's new cover: Donald Trump on his first 100 days https://t.co/sqsFwNucTd pic.twitter.com/7ckUDm0tZK — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2025

"This photo is a jump scare. Should have had a trigger warning," a detractor posted on X. "His lips look like a butthole," another decreed. "Look at the fresh coat of paint Dead-eyed Donnie slapped on his face. Also, I read the interview and he's a rambling, raging, inarticulate numbskull," a third opined.

Plenty of people agree with the latter sentiment. The maundering and inconclusive interview is littered with brags, bizarre claims, and more alternative facts than even Kellyanne Conway could shake a stick at. Amongst the many is the assertion that grocery prices have dropped. Not so. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs has increased by 7.9% year over year. And overall, food prices rose by 3% last mont alone.

