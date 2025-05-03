Rick Harrison Isn't Shy About His Political Views (& Trump)

Rick Harrison might be your go-to guy if you're trying to figure out whether the dusty antique collectibles you found in your grandma's garage are worth a fortune, but probably not the person you'd call for a nuanced political discourse. Still, the "Pawn Stars" mainstay has not been shy about disclosing his political views to anyone who would dare listen — especially when the topic is Donald Trump.

In fact, Harrison is more politically active than most people realize — so much so that he's not even closing his doors to running for office. In 2023, he even told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was mulling over a Senate bid sometime down the line. "I've been approached by many in the party and always listen with an open mind," he told the outlet. "Never say never, but at this time I haven't decided whether or not to throw my hat in the ring." And despite rubbing elbows with conservatives, what's interesting is that he doesn't fully claim the Republican label. "[I am] more of a libertarian. Pro-Trump, mostly. Like I said, I don't agree with everything he does," he told Fox News. "Lower taxes, less government [is what I agree with]. Because in the end, that's what works."

But don't get him wrong. Just because he's not on board with some of Trump's policies and ideologies doesn't mean his support for the president is wavering. It's quite the opposite, actually. Harrison has doubled down on his support for Trump, and he's made it clear that his support is personal — especially following the tragic passing of his son, Adam.