Rick Harrison Isn't Shy About His Political Views (& Trump)
Rick Harrison might be your go-to guy if you're trying to figure out whether the dusty antique collectibles you found in your grandma's garage are worth a fortune, but probably not the person you'd call for a nuanced political discourse. Still, the "Pawn Stars" mainstay has not been shy about disclosing his political views to anyone who would dare listen — especially when the topic is Donald Trump.
In fact, Harrison is more politically active than most people realize — so much so that he's not even closing his doors to running for office. In 2023, he even told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was mulling over a Senate bid sometime down the line. "I've been approached by many in the party and always listen with an open mind," he told the outlet. "Never say never, but at this time I haven't decided whether or not to throw my hat in the ring." And despite rubbing elbows with conservatives, what's interesting is that he doesn't fully claim the Republican label. "[I am] more of a libertarian. Pro-Trump, mostly. Like I said, I don't agree with everything he does," he told Fox News. "Lower taxes, less government [is what I agree with]. Because in the end, that's what works."
But don't get him wrong. Just because he's not on board with some of Trump's policies and ideologies doesn't mean his support for the president is wavering. It's quite the opposite, actually. Harrison has doubled down on his support for Trump, and he's made it clear that his support is personal — especially following the tragic passing of his son, Adam.
Rick has long been a supporter of Donald Trump
Rick Harrison is all for Making America Great Again — especially when it comes to causes that hit close to home. In April 2025, the reality star didn't hold back in voicing his support for Donald Trump's efforts to close the borders, crediting the move with helping to curb the fentanyl epidemic — a crisis he knows all too well. In 2024, Harrison lost his son, Adam, to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, and to this day, the reality star continues to grieve.
"Closing the border was absolutely amazing. That's where ... that's where it's all coming from," Harrison told Fox News Digital. "I want anyone selling fentanyl to go to jail for the rest of their life. They're selling poison. They're killing people. I think it's every 11 minutes someone dies from fentanyl in this country. ... Close up the borders, you know, really start cracking down on these countries that are letting people manufacture it there." The reality star also said that Trump personally offered his condolences to him when Adam passed, and that the president promised him that he would see to it that the government ramped up its efforts to end the fentanyl crisis. "I believed him — just look at the border now," he added. "Border crossings are down 98% or something like that."
Given his no-nonsense stance and political voice, perhaps it won't be long until Harrison decides to finally trade his pawnshop for Capitol Hill. "Give it a few years. I might [run]. ... I know I can't completely change the world, but I would like to leave it in a better place," he said in an "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" interview. "Just changed a little bit, just make it a little bit better."