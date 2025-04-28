Kimberly Guilfoyle's Busty Club Outfit Can't Save Her Trashy Photoshop Blunder

Kimberly Guilfoyle has another embarrassing Photoshop moment to add to her ever-growing collection. She was tagged in an Instagram Story by Michael Tammero from Fox News after they attended an event at the Admiral's Yacht Club & Marina in Jupiter, Florida. "Fun night celebrating Santorini, Greece, and closing out the season with @kimberlyguilfoyle," he wrote on a selfie of the pair sitting at a table together. Many people in the background were wearing blue and white outfits for the occasion, but Guilfoyle opted for a tan printed top with full sleeves and a plunging neckline that gave an eyeful of her assets. The busty top was attention-grabbing, but it couldn't fully detract from how obviously the picture was photoshopped.

Guilfloyle flashed a giant smile, and while she was sporting her trademark dark eye makeup, it seemed to be a rare occasion when the former Fox News anchor didn't cake on the cosmetics — at first glance. Her face had a smooth quality, which was because Tammero used the FaceTune app. He had neglected to remove the app's watermark logo from the post.

Just a week earlier, plenty of photoshopping filters had been used when Guilfoyle posed in a busty see-through dress as part of a photoshoot for Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine. In an Instagram carousel, Guilfoyle showed off multiple looks, including a revealing red dress that had a full puffy sleeve on one arm and a mesh sleeve on the other. The mesh material continued on the top, which had a wide V-cut neckline, and the transparent material showcased her cleavage. Fans voiced displeasure with Guilfoyle's over-reliance on heavy makeup and photoshopping. Her penchant for risque outfits paired with plenty of makeup has earned a lot of criticism online.

