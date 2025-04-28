Kimberly Guilfoyle's Busty Club Outfit Can't Save Her Trashy Photoshop Blunder
Kimberly Guilfoyle has another embarrassing Photoshop moment to add to her ever-growing collection. She was tagged in an Instagram Story by Michael Tammero from Fox News after they attended an event at the Admiral's Yacht Club & Marina in Jupiter, Florida. "Fun night celebrating Santorini, Greece, and closing out the season with @kimberlyguilfoyle," he wrote on a selfie of the pair sitting at a table together. Many people in the background were wearing blue and white outfits for the occasion, but Guilfoyle opted for a tan printed top with full sleeves and a plunging neckline that gave an eyeful of her assets. The busty top was attention-grabbing, but it couldn't fully detract from how obviously the picture was photoshopped.
Guilfloyle flashed a giant smile, and while she was sporting her trademark dark eye makeup, it seemed to be a rare occasion when the former Fox News anchor didn't cake on the cosmetics — at first glance. Her face had a smooth quality, which was because Tammero used the FaceTune app. He had neglected to remove the app's watermark logo from the post.
Just a week earlier, plenty of photoshopping filters had been used when Guilfoyle posed in a busty see-through dress as part of a photoshoot for Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine. In an Instagram carousel, Guilfoyle showed off multiple looks, including a revealing red dress that had a full puffy sleeve on one arm and a mesh sleeve on the other. The mesh material continued on the top, which had a wide V-cut neckline, and the transparent material showcased her cleavage. Fans voiced displeasure with Guilfoyle's over-reliance on heavy makeup and photoshopping. Her penchant for risque outfits paired with plenty of makeup has earned a lot of criticism online.
Fans urge Kimberly Guilfoyle to tone down her looks
There was more online blowback when Kimberly Guilfoyle posed in an itty bitty pink dress while attending an event for Impact Wealth Media. It wasn't a cleavage-baring outfit, but it showcased her curves all the same, as was seen in an April 7 Instagram upload. The former "The Five" host's long-sleeved minidress had a high hemline that showed off her legs. It was constructed from a stretchy knit fabric that tightly hugged her hips and clung to her chest. Keeping with her trademark style, Guilfoyle went overboard with the makeup, and her hair extensions looked especially wild that day.
Fans popped up in the comment section to voice how they would like to see Guilfoyle tone it down with her appearance. "She is so beautiful that looks like a doll. I would go a little bit more for the natural look, bit less hair and make up," one wrote. It wasn't just her hair and makeup that fans wanted to see changed. "I would love too to see her in more conservative fashion style," a follower commented. "She needs to stop looking like a Kardashian," another added.
A couple of weeks earlier, Guilfoyle wore another inappropriate dress when she attended a gala at Mar-a-Lago. On March 28, she uploaded an Instagram carousel that included photos of her posing in the busty outfit she wore to the event: a black dress with a lace bodice and a deep-scooped neckline that showed plenty of skin. Guilfoyle's long extensions ran down the front of her outfit, and she slapped on plenty of eye makeup. Several of the snaps had a smooth, photoshopped look, but Guilfoyle had not absent-mindedly left any overt evidence of digital altering on the pics, such as the FaceTune logo.