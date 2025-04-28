Karoline Leavitt Lets Loose In Tiny Dress She Wouldn't Dare Wear To A Press Briefing
Since taking on the role of White House press secretary back in January, Karoline Leavitt has been aging herself with frumpy outfits more and more often. Yet, a photo she shared on her Instagram story proves that there are some things in her wardrobe that don't make her look much older than she really is. Apparently, when she's not working, Leavitt isn't afraid to branch out with what she wears.
Leavitt recently took to her Instagram story to share a photo that influencer Emily Austin had posted online. In the photo, Austin and Leavitt are posing together alongside the caption, "proof that blondes really do have brains." The photo doesn't show Leavitt's entire ensemble, but it does show enough to see that she's rocking a particularly short hemline. Leavitt is dressed up in a black mini-dress with a high neckline and a blue floral print. With the exception of one tasteless mini-dress she sported for a particularly leggy press briefing outfit, we rarely see Leavitt showing much skin while she's at work. According to this photo, though, she might have a whole after-hours wardrobe that is much more age-appropriate for the youngest press secretary in U.S. history.
Karoline Leavitt dresses more like a typical 20-something after work hours
Karoline Leavitt's age has certainly sparked plenty of conversation since she was thrust into the spotlight. At just 27 years old, Leavitt is surrounded by older folks as the White House Press Secretary. She also happens to be surrounded by at least one older folk at home. Leavitt's age-gap marriage has gotten quite a bit of attention; her husband, Nicholas Ricchio, is 59 years old. These factors may prompt Leavitt to try to appear a bit older than she is when all eyes are on her.
For obvious reasons, trying to appear older to be taken seriously at work or to bridge her age gap with her husband with stuffy old lady outfits isn't always the best choice. Evidently, though, Leavitt knows how to let her hair down and pop on a minidress for the right occasion. That said, we probably still won't see her sporting a body-hugging look with a super short hemline during a press briefing any time soon.