Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy Reveals A Truly Horrific Detail

Plenty of people online were devastated to find out this disturbing detail about Gene Hackman's last days. Others sadly recognized this type of situation from personal experience. "For those struggling to understand the Gene Hackman situation: my dad died of Alzheimer's, and believe me when I tell you that in the late stages, if I had collapsed and died before his eyes, he would have simply tripped over my body and starved to death on the floor," one person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The autopsy also noted that Hackman had a history of heart problems and that he had tested negative for hantavirus, the rare disease that had killed his wife. Hackman was 95 when he died, and Betsy Arakawa was 65.

Hackman retired from acting in 2004, in large part because of his health. "The doctor advised me that my heart wasn't in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress," Hackman said in an interview with Empire. And he'd confirmed that he found making films to be "very stressful," via Reuters. After he stepped back from Hollywood, Hackman and Arakawa stayed firmly out of the spotlight and enjoyed a quiet life in Santa Fe in the years before their deaths.