Why Trump's Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Reportedly Can't Stand Elon Musk

Elon Musk's involvement in Donald Trump's second administration has annoyed a number of people, and if one rumor is to be believed, the president's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is among the not-so-thrilled. According to sources in the know, she wasn't particularly impressed by Musk's penchant for emails and X, previously Twitter, posts, and, at times, that made for some serious tension.

Advertisement

The first clue of strained relations between the two came just over a week after the inauguration when The Times reported that Wiles had shut down his plans to have an office in the West Wing. The same report also made mention of the fact that Wiles had a strict stance against "people who want to work solo or be a star." Roughly two weeks later, an insider told NBC News of Musk, "It has been reiterated to him in many ways that, yes, he reports to the chief of staff." The week after that, another hint of trouble in Trumpland came in the form of a Reuters report. This time, sources said Wiles had voiced her concerns over a lack of communications ahead of things like Musk's emails to federal employees, asking for progress reports. "They're definitely finding things out on Twitter," one insider said, with another sharing that Wiles specifically requested that Musk contact her and the rest of the team prior to posting anything going forward.

Advertisement

Of course, there were some who claimed that the SpaceX founder and the chief of staff weren't feuding, per se. "There is some frustration, but it's overblown to say it's a rift," one source told Reuters — and given that Trump himself has joked about Wiles' ability to switch from friendly to "brutal," we'd count that as a major win for Musk. Even so, it's possible she's played a role in his stepping back.