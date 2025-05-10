JD Vance's Sister Lindsay Could Be His Twin (& Wears Even More Eyeliner)

JD Vance and Lindsay Ratliff are only half-siblings, but you could hardly tell by looking at them. The resemblance between the two is naturally strong but made even more prominent thanks to their shared aesthetics. It looks like the glam trend sparked by Vance's eyeliner runs in the family. Vance and his sister had a complicated childhood where stepparents, step-siblings, and half-siblings were always in and out of their lives. Ratliff was his only constant.

Advertisement

In fact, Vance didn't even know she was only a half-sister when he was growing up. "If any adjective ever preceded her introduction, it was always one of pride: 'my full sister, Lindsay;' 'my whole sister, Lindsay;' 'my big sister, Lindsay.' Lindsay was (and remains) the person I was proudest to know," he wrote in his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which became a 2020 Netflix film starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Ratliff is five years older than Vance and was, like him, raised primarily by their grandparents.

Amid the instability of his life, Ratliff became a source of security for Vance. Whenever Ratliff and Vance's mother, Beverly Aikins, became abusive, she was the one who called their "Mamaw" to come get them out of the house. "I would die for that kid. And I know he would, too," she told Megyn Kelly in a 2017 NBC News interview, fighting back tears. Given everything they went through together, Vance and Ratliff's bond has remained strong. And they still have a lot in common.

Advertisement