The Glaring Red Flag Blake Lively And Ex Penn Badgley Would Never Last

He was Lonely Boy and she was the It Girl, but somehow, Penn Badgley and Blake Lively made it work, both on and off screen. The "Gossip Girl" co-stars dated during the show's heyday, and while they didn't end up as real-life Dan and Serena, their romance still had a good run. Per Badgley, though, it was doomed from the start — mainly because he couldn't untangle himself from his own character.

Speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the actor opened up about what it was like having his first major public relationship, admitting that he had trouble separating himself from Dan Humphrey. "When you do a television show, you're doing it constantly because of the nature of that show. ... You feel like you're constantly needing to prove yourself in some manner. Otherwise, what are you doing? I mean, what is the space?" he explained. The "You" star also went on to admit that at the time, he wasn't mature enough to figure out where Dan ended and he began. "What starts to happen when you're in this one role for a long time ... there is not enough separation, I think, for anybody. You're seen as this person, you're called their name out on the street. You also constantly have to be that person at work," he added. "What people seemed to think of Dan seemed to be what people thought of me."

Still, there are no hard feelings. The exes have both moved on — Badgley married singer Domino Kirke and Lively wrote a shady love story with Ryan Reynolds. Plus, Badgley credits Lively with keeping him from going completely off the rails back then. According to him, the "It Ends With Us" star kept Lonely Boy from being so lonely.