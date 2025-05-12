Times Meghan Markle Shamelessly Showed Off Her Wealth & It Totally Backfired

It's all about the flower sprinkles?! Where were you when you learned that Meghan Markle puts flower sprinkles on everything in an effort to romanticize even the most mundane days? Viewers first got a glimpse of Meghan's pricey flower sprinkle obsession on her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," wherein she also donned expensive 'fits to the tune of a combined eye-popping $172,000. Talk about a double whammy of sheer wealth on display. Still, it wasn't until April 24, while speaking at the Time 100 Summit in New York City, that Meghan really let her flower sprinkle freak flag fly. "It speaks to the tiny moments of joy that are so effortless and just create a little bit of magic that we're all craving in our every day," she explained. According to Meghan, she started putting the dried flower petals on "everything," including salads, yogurt parfaits, and even scrambled eggs.

To be clear, Meghan's line of flower sprinkles for sale on the As Ever official website will set you back a cool $15 for a measly 0.18-ounce tin. If you're putting them on literally everything as the former royal turned lifestyle brand guru advises, you better start saving your pennies! Shortly after her Time 100 flower sprinkle admission, many flocked to social media to give their own take on the expensive way to zhuzh up any meal or side dish. "I wish I was as out of touch with reality as she was," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Shortbread cookies + flower sprinkles + high price = meghan markle's as ever."