The Former White House Press Secretary Who Can't Stand Michelle Obama

Surprising absolutely no one, Michelle Obama's stance on Donald Trump's immigration policies didn't exactly sit well with everyone at Fox News. "Outnumbered" host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was particularly vocal in her disdain for the former first lady — but let's just say we're not banking on Michelle being especially bothered.

ICYMI, Michelle shared in an episode of "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" that she had major concerns over the way the Trump administration's mass deportations were being handled. "We have leadership that is sort of indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn't, and we know that those decisions aren't being made with courts and due process ... it's being made like this cop that pulled my brother over when he was 12. 'You don't look like somebody that belongs,'" she mused. The former lawyer went on to say the situation was giving her sleepless nights.

Enter McEnany, who was so passionate about the issue that she shared the clip on her Instagram. "She wakes up and thinks about Trump deportation and due process? Michelle Obama, when is the last time you woke up and you thought about angel moms? When's the last time you woke up and thought about trafficked children at the border? I'd love an answer," she said. For reference, "Angel moms" were highlighted in Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, with the then-candidate using it to refer to the mothers whose children had been killed by illegal immigrants. McEnany went on to say that the former first lady should be lauding Trump's efforts to protect American citizens rather than criticizing the way the administration was going about it. Even with the inviting offer, given that Michelle has made it clear she's in her IDGAF era, somehow, we don't see that happening.

