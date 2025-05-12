The Former White House Press Secretary Who Can't Stand Michelle Obama
Surprising absolutely no one, Michelle Obama's stance on Donald Trump's immigration policies didn't exactly sit well with everyone at Fox News. "Outnumbered" host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was particularly vocal in her disdain for the former first lady — but let's just say we're not banking on Michelle being especially bothered.
ICYMI, Michelle shared in an episode of "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" that she had major concerns over the way the Trump administration's mass deportations were being handled. "We have leadership that is sort of indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn't, and we know that those decisions aren't being made with courts and due process ... it's being made like this cop that pulled my brother over when he was 12. 'You don't look like somebody that belongs,'" she mused. The former lawyer went on to say the situation was giving her sleepless nights.
Enter McEnany, who was so passionate about the issue that she shared the clip on her Instagram. "She wakes up and thinks about Trump deportation and due process? Michelle Obama, when is the last time you woke up and you thought about angel moms? When's the last time you woke up and thought about trafficked children at the border? I'd love an answer," she said. For reference, "Angel moms" were highlighted in Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, with the then-candidate using it to refer to the mothers whose children had been killed by illegal immigrants. McEnany went on to say that the former first lady should be lauding Trump's efforts to protect American citizens rather than criticizing the way the administration was going about it. Even with the inviting offer, given that Michelle has made it clear she's in her IDGAF era, somehow, we don't see that happening.
Kayleigh McEnany has complained about Michelle Obama before
If Kayleigh McEnany's April 2025 comments on Michelle Obama gave you déjà vu, you're not alone. In January 2024, she called out comments Michelle had made on another episode of "On Purpose with Jay Shetty." Some may recall Michelle being very open about her concerns for the election in that episode — and some may also recall McEnany complaining about those comments on "Outnumbered."
The Fox show host shared a litany of clips, from Michelle's comments to Jay Shetty and one of Joe Biden criticizing the rhetoric used by Donald Trump and his campaign to one of Michelle encouraging people to "go high," and then to her saying she first felt truly proud of America after her husband's election, prompting McEnany to remark, "My head's spinning." TBH, ours are, too — though that may just be vertigo from how far McEnany and her co-hosts were reaching to make a point. Said point being that Michelle was planning on running for office. For the record, Michelle has said on a number of occasions that she has zero desire to go into politics. Back in 2016, she shared at SXSW, "I will not run for president. No. Nope. Not gonna do it" (via PBS NewsHour). Likewise, on the "Today" show in 2018, she said, "Politics is just not my thing" (via Vanity Fair).
Of course, other former Trump aides have expressed concern over Michelle running because of her popularity, so it's possible McEnany's repeated responses to the two-time FLOTUS stem from fear. Then again, there is also a possibility her latest comments have been an attempt at getting back into Donald Trump's good books. That said, something tells us even slating Michelle won't be enough to repair the fallout between Trump and McEnany. Soz!