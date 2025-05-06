Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff's Behavior At 2025 Met Gala Says It All About Their Marriage

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have been living large lately. From spending date night at a pricey restaurant to attending the 2025 Met Gala — an event President Donald Trump has been banned from since he became president the first time — the power couple are doing everything they can to squash those shaky marriage rumors.

Advertisement

Though they opted out of walking the Met Gala red carpet, Harris and Emhoff did show off their outfits, which nailed the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme. Harris's 2025 Met Gala look was rife with secret symbolism and Trump shade, while Emhoff kept things traditional with a black tuxedo. They definitely did not make Nicki Swift's roundup of the worst dressed stars at the 2025 Met Gala. In a video shared to X, the couple posed for photos, looking like the winners of the "World's Happiest Couple" contest. But when those cameras were put away, Harris immediately removed her hand from Emhoff's shoulder and his facial expression drastically changed. It's giving a high school couple where the girl wants to take like 85 selfies and the boy tries to power through so she won't get mad at him.

Advertisement

With all due respect, they are the HOTTEST couple out there. ❤️‍🔥 #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/QngBVnN6dN — best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) May 6, 2025

The video reads as Harris being the person in charge in this marriage, calling the shots and leading the way. "Saturday Night Live" even poked fun at this idea during their "Family Feud Election 2024" sketch, which showed Emhoff (played by Andy Samberg) as just following his wife's lead.