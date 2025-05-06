Kamala Harris' 2025 Met Gala Look Is Rife With Secret Symbolism (& Trump Shade)
Former Vice President Kamala Harris pulled up to the 2025 Met Gala with one goal and one goal only — and that was to slay (and maybe, just maybe, shade Donald Trump while at it). Making her Met Gala debut, Harris arrived dressed to impress — and, more importantly, dressed on theme. Unlike some guests who have clearly missed the memo (earth to Gigi Hadid), the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate nailed this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," in a custom monochromatic Off-White gown designed by creative director IB Kamara.
Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/aHtwmu9Xss
— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 6, 2025
Harris clearly understood the assignment, donning a drapey dress that came with a long scarf and statement sleeve, which checked every box in the gala's Tailored For You dress code. To some, it may give Cruella de Vil, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Kamara dished to Vogue that her outfit exemplifies "Black culture and iconicity," which is what Black dandyism is all about. "The true core of dandyism is rooted in confidence and strength. There is no person who exemplifies these characteristics more than Kamala D. Harris, someone who has overcome adversity and continues to be a beacon for so many," he explained. Meanwhile, Harris subtly hinted that her outfit has a deeper meaning. "Art has always had a significant impact on not just culture, but also our policies and politics," she told the outlet. "Artistic expression — whether it's dance, music, visual arts, or fashion — has a way of capturing the mood and language of the people without words."
While she didn't spell out the symbolism, the message about her outfit (and appearance) was pretty clear. It seems to be a celebration of Black talent at a time when the current administration is aggressively anti-DEI. And Kamala's on the midnight blue carpet, not Trump? That's a statement all on its own.
Donald Trump has not graced the midnight blue carpet in years
While Kamala Harris was busy commanding attention at the 2025 Met Gala, one very notable figure was decidedly not in the spotlight: President Donald Trump. Once a regular fixture at the event — his last appearance was in 2012 — Trump wouldn't be able to attend now even if he begged for a ticket. And it's all because Anna Wintour made it crystal clear years ago that he's practically persona non grata at the event in the years to come.
If you remember, way back in 2017, the Vogue editor-in-chief didn't even blink when asked whom she'd never invite back to the Met Gala — and during a "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," no less. "Donald Trump," she said, with no hesitation whatsoever. Not that that should surprise anyone, of course. Trump hasn't exactly been kind to Wintour, once making her the subject of one of his many X, formerly Twitter, rants. "Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James's & a big fundraiser for CH ['Crooked' Hilary Clinton], is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!" he once posted.
Needless to say, Wintour calls all the shots when it comes to the guest list — and her decision to roll out the midnight blue carpet for Kamala Harris at one of the most politically charged Met Galas in recent memory? That's no accident. And Harris, for her part, didn't waste the moment. Her outfit might've been all elegance on the surface, but beneath that long scarf was a subtle shade aimed straight at the man who could only watch from the sidelines.