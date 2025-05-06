Kamala Harris' 2025 Met Gala Look Is Rife With Secret Symbolism (& Trump Shade)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris pulled up to the 2025 Met Gala with one goal and one goal only — and that was to slay (and maybe, just maybe, shade Donald Trump while at it). Making her Met Gala debut, Harris arrived dressed to impress — and, more importantly, dressed on theme. Unlike some guests who have clearly missed the memo (earth to Gigi Hadid), the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate nailed this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," in a custom monochromatic Off-White gown designed by creative director IB Kamara.

Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/aHtwmu9Xss — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 6, 2025

Harris clearly understood the assignment, donning a drapey dress that came with a long scarf and statement sleeve, which checked every box in the gala's Tailored For You dress code. To some, it may give Cruella de Vil, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Kamara dished to Vogue that her outfit exemplifies "Black culture and iconicity," which is what Black dandyism is all about. "The true core of dandyism is rooted in confidence and strength. There is no person who exemplifies these characteristics more than Kamala D. Harris, someone who has overcome adversity and continues to be a beacon for so many," he explained. Meanwhile, Harris subtly hinted that her outfit has a deeper meaning. "Art has always had a significant impact on not just culture, but also our policies and politics," she told the outlet. "Artistic expression — whether it's dance, music, visual arts, or fashion — has a way of capturing the mood and language of the people without words."

While she didn't spell out the symbolism, the message about her outfit (and appearance) was pretty clear. It seems to be a celebration of Black talent at a time when the current administration is aggressively anti-DEI. And Kamala's on the midnight blue carpet, not Trump? That's a statement all on its own.