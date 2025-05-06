The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2025 MET Gala
The MET Gala — known for its expensive tickets and ability to draw practically any semi-celebrity out of the woodwork to don impressive attire — is once again upon us. The theme for the 2025 MET Gala was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and many celebrities did not disappoint. The ever-immaculate Colman Domingo is currently living the luxe life and has not only stunned as a co-chair of the event but also with his several outfit changes (the purple suit for the opening press conference, followed by a perfect black and white ensemble hidden under a royal cape, the man knows how to make an entrance). However, not everyone in attendance could reach Domingo's level of pristine fashion sense.
In a return to the public eye after taking a break from YouTube, Emma Chamberlain was one of the many who wore something unkempt to the MET Gala red — or, actually, blue — carpet. But she wasn't alone. From gold sparkles that failed to dazzle to cosplaying as an old-timey witch, there were plenty of fashion missteps and underwhelms to be had. Here are eight of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 MET Gala.
Emma Chamberlain got all crossed up
In what was most likely supposed to be a riff on a gender-bending suit, famous YouTuber and fashion icon Emma Chamberlain made a rare misstep. Whereas she was likely trying to stay on the 2025 Met Gala theme with a new take on a tailored look, the deconstructed and wrapped-around lapels and skirt felt overly shabby. The mesh gloves looked closer to the sultry lamp from "A Christmas Story" than on-brand for such a high-scale event.
Chamberlain was serving as Vogue's special correspondent for the event, and she not only decided to go bold with her outfit, but also with her hair. The bleach blonde pixie cut, coupled with those glasses, feels more like Chamberlain was trying for "Hackers" instead of nailing the assignment.
Gigi Hadid was too gold and glossy
If the theme of the 2025 MET Gala had been "1980s Hollywood," Gigi Hadid just might have nailed it. Though Hadid has undergone quite a stunning transformation, this look feels stuck in the wrong part of the past. Of course, Hadid's Miu Miu gown was meant to harken to a timeless era, but with the criss-crossed drop waist and metallic glow of her gold dress, it came off as mismatched. The gold of her dress appeared more like cheap lamé than the surely luxurious fabric it actually is.
It felt as if Hadid was trying to combine multiple timelines into one dress. Which is quite ambitious; however, the sum of its parts didn't quite add up.
Sadie Sink accidentally dressed like a witch
There's actually quite a bit to enjoy about this look by "Stranger Things" actor Sadie Sink. However, for a night of razzle-dazzle, this dress felt more appropriate for an awards ceremony instead of a celebration of avant garde fashion.
The plunging neckline is darling, but the rest of the dress feels a bit boring for the MET Gala. The black mesh shawl feels like something Sink pulled out of a bin of clothes for playing dress-up. It's giving witchy in unintended ways. A statement piece of jewelry or even more hair and makeup styling might have made this look feel red carpet-ready.
Maya Hawke underwhelmed in boring beige
Daughter of megastars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke, arrived at the 2025 MET Gala dressed as Little Beige Riding Hood. Perhaps hoping her tan cape would save her slightly boring look, Hawke was still all smiles as she rolled up to the event. The cape does look fun, but the dress underneath leaves much to be desired.
The pastel pink dress under Hawke's cape felt both too bland and a little unkempt. The ruching around the waistline gives off the appearance that Hawke forgot to steam her dress before putting it on (or perhaps the fabric is simply prone to wrinkling, and her ride to the venue caused some mayhem).
Anne Hathaway was a bit too business casual
Actor Anne Hathaway has had a handful of controversial moments, which could be why she opted to keep it incredibly safe during the 2025 MET Gala. Though she was in a custom-made Carolina Herrera dress with a Wes Gordon button-down on top, the elegance still didn't manage to distract from the underwhelm.
Yes, the high ponytail is chic. Yes, that necklace is stunning. But the overall look is more ready for a business meeting than a night at one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year.
Walton Goggins felt unfinished
While playing with design and high-end fashion can work well for some, the look Walton Goggins wore to the MET Gala didn't make the mark. By all accounts, it should work. The almost floor-length jacket with multiple panels perfectly encapsulated the sense of style gala co-chair Lewis Hamilton brought to the table. Unfortunately for "White Lotus" star Goggins, it's harder to replicate than meets the eye.
Under the jacket was a white button-down and unfinished skirt that bordered on kilt territory. There's even a rather bold design for where a zipper would traditionally go, which made Goggins' look feel lewd to boot.
Karlie Kloss failed to steal Rihanna's pregnancy thunder
A tale of two pregnancies unfolded on the MET Gala carpet. Per People, when Rihanna — a gala favorite — and 2025 MET Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky arrived, the "Love on the Brain" singer wore an outfit that showed off her visible baby bump (marking number three for her and Rocky). Attempting to do the same was model Karlie Kloss, also on her third pregnancy with husband Joshua Kushner. However, the look Kloss opted for was dull in comparison.
Kloss wore a long black gown with lapels that would make Cruella Deville jealous. The high slit allowed for her bejeweled boots to pop out, but even then, it felt lackluster. It seems the theme of the night has decidedly been "playing it safe," for most of these fashion fails.
Lorde faded to gray in her bandage dress
Making a return to the music and public sphere after a hiatus, musician Lorde graced the MET Gala with her effortless presence. Wearing a gray jacket tossed over one shoulder, the "Royals" singer was going for the overly dramatic but ended up fading into the background.
Lorde's bandage gray skirt and hovering matching top went along with a gray jacket. However, she only ever tossed the jacket over her shoulder, never officially donning it during her walk up the stairs. Ultimately, the jacket felt like an accessory the singer didn't know what to do with. Had she actually worn it, Lorde could have tapped into a David Byrne vibe by playing up the oversized aspect. But as it stands, the "What Was That" singer did, indeed, have many of us asking, "What was that?"