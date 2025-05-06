The MET Gala — known for its expensive tickets and ability to draw practically any semi-celebrity out of the woodwork to don impressive attire — is once again upon us. The theme for the 2025 MET Gala was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and many celebrities did not disappoint. The ever-immaculate Colman Domingo is currently living the luxe life and has not only stunned as a co-chair of the event but also with his several outfit changes (the purple suit for the opening press conference, followed by a perfect black and white ensemble hidden under a royal cape, the man knows how to make an entrance). However, not everyone in attendance could reach Domingo's level of pristine fashion sense.

In a return to the public eye after taking a break from YouTube, Emma Chamberlain was one of the many who wore something unkempt to the MET Gala red — or, actually, blue — carpet. But she wasn't alone. From gold sparkles that failed to dazzle to cosplaying as an old-timey witch, there were plenty of fashion missteps and underwhelms to be had. Here are eight of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 MET Gala.