Who Is Malia Obama Dating? Why Everyone Is Convinced She's Single

For the most part, Malia Obama has done a good job of keeping her love life private, but her dating history seems to be even wilder than we imagined, based on a surprising detail shared by her mother, Michelle Obama. During a chat with former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth on her "IMO" podcast, the former first lady hinted that her daughters may have a thing for bad boys while sharing the love advice she gave them. "You can't tell your kids anything, but there've been some guys in my daughters' lives that I've been like, 'Don't sleep on him.' You know ... the nice ones, right?" Michelle said. She then lamented, "What is it about the nice ones that there's an age where you just want something bad, right? You just want something all wrong."

Regardless, Michelle thinks it's great that her daughters are now at a point in their lives where they're meeting lots of new people and learning what works for them. Whereas Malia is seemingly single at the time of this writing, her sister Sasha has been dating Clifton Powell's namesake son, Clifton Powell Jr., since 2022. And according to Michelle, even Barack Obama approves of their daughters dating around at this age. "He's learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy," she told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" (via ABC News).

However, Michelle confessed in her 2022 memoir "The Light We Carry" that she doesn't want her daughters to make haste to get married. After all, they still have plenty of time to figure out what they want in life. "I'm hoping our daughters won't rush out of the flea market too quickly. I hope they will instead linger a while, allowing their relationships to remain fluid and youthful," she penned.

