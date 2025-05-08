Jill Biden's New Job Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

If there's one thing Jill Biden won't do, it's sit still. Just months after wrapping up her role as first lady, she's already onto her next big gig: chairing the Milken Institute's newly formed Women's Health Network — a position she didn't just accept, but actually helped launch. And while this is certainly impressive for someone who had barely just left the White House, many of her critics say that her priorities should lie elsewhere.

Jill has long proven herself to be someone who thrives on staying active. She happens to have been the first FLOTUS to keep a day job, choosing not to give up her teaching post despite having White House duties. "I'm going to continue to teach," she said in an interview with CBS. "It's important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession." And she meant it. Back when her husband, Joe Biden, was still a senator (and later VP), she went to great lengths to keep her work life separate from politics, going as far as to ask the Secret Service to blend in as students so she could keep things low-key. "She kept it under wraps," Mary Doody, a former assistant dean at Delaware Tech, dished to Vogue. And when she got her doctorate she got it under 'Jacobs'; she didn't use Biden, because she has just always wanted to be her own person and for the students to know her as a teacher and not as the wife of a senator."

With Jill's commitment to education — and being a productive member of society, apparently — her decision to jump into a high-profile health initiative isn't exactly shocking. But of course, the critics have something to say — mainly that she should be spending her time looking after Joe.