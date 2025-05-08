Jill Biden's New Job Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
If there's one thing Jill Biden won't do, it's sit still. Just months after wrapping up her role as first lady, she's already onto her next big gig: chairing the Milken Institute's newly formed Women's Health Network — a position she didn't just accept, but actually helped launch. And while this is certainly impressive for someone who had barely just left the White House, many of her critics say that her priorities should lie elsewhere.
Jill has long proven herself to be someone who thrives on staying active. She happens to have been the first FLOTUS to keep a day job, choosing not to give up her teaching post despite having White House duties. "I'm going to continue to teach," she said in an interview with CBS. "It's important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession." And she meant it. Back when her husband, Joe Biden, was still a senator (and later VP), she went to great lengths to keep her work life separate from politics, going as far as to ask the Secret Service to blend in as students so she could keep things low-key. "She kept it under wraps," Mary Doody, a former assistant dean at Delaware Tech, dished to Vogue. And when she got her doctorate she got it under 'Jacobs'; she didn't use Biden, because she has just always wanted to be her own person and for the students to know her as a teacher and not as the wife of a senator."
With Jill's commitment to education — and being a productive member of society, apparently — her decision to jump into a high-profile health initiative isn't exactly shocking. But of course, the critics have something to say — mainly that she should be spending her time looking after Joe.
Critics say Jill Biden should just focus on taking care of her husband
Jill Biden may not have an MD after her name, but according to some corners of the internet, she should — because apparently, she's expected to be Joe Biden's full-time doctor and caregiver. When news got out that she took on a new role, critics couldn't help but question her decision since, according to them, Joe can't even function on his own.
"I hear Jill Biden got a job in California in a job for women's health. That's the last job she should have she couldn't even help Joe!" one critic wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while another wondered why she even bothered. "I need an explanation why someone her age would want to get a job instead of just relaxing and spending time with her children and grandchildren is it because they want influence? Or they crave attention? Vanity?" Some even questioned her own physical health, saying that she possibly couldn't be strong enough to fulfill such a role. "She is advising people on health when she abused her husband's health? She doesn't even look healthy enough or have a strong enough voice to punch out of a paper bag," they mused.
But as usual, it doesn't look like Jill is fazed by all the noise. In a statement about her new role, she made it clear she's focused on the bigger picture. "From endometriosis to healthy aging, the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research made important investments in research and development, while making clear it will take collaboration across industries to bring these innovations to scale," she said. "I am honored to join the Milken Institute as we unite leaders around a shared mission: for women everywhere to benefit from the lifesaving, world-changing research we know is possible."