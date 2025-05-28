Melania Trump's Nickname For Barron Says It All About His True Personality
Barron Trump might be the most mysterious Trump of them all — which is saying something. Despite the nonstop hype from his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, we still know very little about the youngest member of the family. Yes, he's 6-foot-6-inches tall. Yes, he's studying at NYU's Stern School of Business and attends his classes with a whole Secret Service team and motorcade accompanying him. But beyond that? Nada. That said, Melania calling him "Little Donald" probably tells you more than she intended.
Still, second-hand accounts paint Barron as unexpectedly charismatic. Designer Nathan Pearce, who tailored suits for him for years, described him as exceptionally mature for his age. "He's this super-bright kid. He's well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He's just very fascinating to talk to," Pearce told Women's Wear Daily. "You know what is another word I would say [about him]? Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be, and hospitable." Meanwhile, those who've crossed paths with him at NYU say he exudes unbelievable rizz — even among peers who aren't fans of his father. "He's at Stern so he's studying business in some way. He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," an insider dished to People. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." That's no small feat, considering that some say he's quieter and less outgoing than expected for a Trump. He reportedly connects with friends through gaming, rather than attending parties like a typical college kid would.
Of course, if you ask Melania, there's no mystery at all: he's just like his dad, hence the "Little Donald" nickname. Whether that's a compliment or a warning, though, remains to be seen.
Melania affectionately calls Barron 'Little Donald'
Like father, like son — or so Melania Trump would have you believe. While Barron Trump is anything but "little" literally speaking, Melania has been calling him "Little Donald" since he was a kid. Back when Barron was just six, she told Parenting Magazine he was already showing strong Donald Trump energy. "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants," she explained. "Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald."
What's more, Melania said that Barron is pretty imaginative and might as well have inherited Donald's instincts when it comes to business — even sports, too. "He wanted to be like daddy: a businessman and golfer. He loves to build something and tear it down and build something else," she added. "We travel often and he remembers everything he sees. Sometimes later the same day or the next he would build something like he saw or imagine something himself."
Of course, that was more than a decade ago. But even now, insiders say Barron's stayed surprisingly grounded, largely due to Melania's insistence to let him grow up as normal as possible. And while they're both in New York more than they are in D.C., Melania says that Barron has no problem voicing his opinions on his dad's business and politics. "I'm very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving an advice to his father," she said in a "Fox & Friends" appearance. "He was very vocal, and he gave an advice to his father, and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."