Melania Trump's Nickname For Barron Says It All About His True Personality

Barron Trump might be the most mysterious Trump of them all — which is saying something. Despite the nonstop hype from his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, we still know very little about the youngest member of the family. Yes, he's 6-foot-6-inches tall. Yes, he's studying at NYU's Stern School of Business and attends his classes with a whole Secret Service team and motorcade accompanying him. But beyond that? Nada. That said, Melania calling him "Little Donald" probably tells you more than she intended.

Still, second-hand accounts paint Barron as unexpectedly charismatic. Designer Nathan Pearce, who tailored suits for him for years, described him as exceptionally mature for his age. "He's this super-bright kid. He's well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He's just very fascinating to talk to," Pearce told Women's Wear Daily. "You know what is another word I would say [about him]? Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be, and hospitable." Meanwhile, those who've crossed paths with him at NYU say he exudes unbelievable rizz — even among peers who aren't fans of his father. "He's at Stern so he's studying business in some way. He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," an insider dished to People. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." That's no small feat, considering that some say he's quieter and less outgoing than expected for a Trump. He reportedly connects with friends through gaming, rather than attending parties like a typical college kid would.

Of course, if you ask Melania, there's no mystery at all: he's just like his dad, hence the "Little Donald" nickname. Whether that's a compliment or a warning, though, remains to be seen.