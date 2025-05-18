Karoline Leavitt's Throwback Pic With Trump Puts His True Age On Blast

Photos of Donald Trump with Karoline Leavitt expose his age, as he looks older than his years standing next to the youngest person to be the White House press secretary. Leavitt's Instagram page is littered with snaps of POTUS, including an upload on April 23 where she was photographed walking outside the White House next to Trump. She wore a plaid dress and a sweater — plus a giant smile — and the president sported his standard blue suit and red tie. The juxtapositions of their ages was apparent, and anti-Trumpsters popped up in the comments to point that out. "Do you change his diapers?" one asked. Not only was Trump subjected to trolling, but seeing the massive age gap led to Leavitt being roasted for her much older husband. "She just can't stop herself from being around old men," a commenter wrote. A couple of weeks earlier, Leavitt posted a pic of her in the Oval Office with Trump as she leaned across his desk to whisper something. Trump looked old with his bright, thinning hair that stood out against the dark shade of his skin. That prompted one Instagram user to ask if Leavitt used the same type of makeup Trump did to conceal his age.

Those photos may have been unflattering to the two-time president, but an older pic uploaded by Leavitt truly showed Trump's age. In May 2023, Leavitt posted a photo of her and Trump standing together while giving thumbs up. Leavitt did her best Elle Woods impression in a pink pantsuit — seen below — while Trump wore his signature blue suit. His face looked extra orange that day as he attempted to shed some years off his looks, but he looked particularly old next to the youthful Leavitt. That was not the only time a younger woman exposed Trump's true age.