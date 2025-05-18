Karoline Leavitt's Throwback Pic With Trump Puts His True Age On Blast
Photos of Donald Trump with Karoline Leavitt expose his age, as he looks older than his years standing next to the youngest person to be the White House press secretary. Leavitt's Instagram page is littered with snaps of POTUS, including an upload on April 23 where she was photographed walking outside the White House next to Trump. She wore a plaid dress and a sweater — plus a giant smile — and the president sported his standard blue suit and red tie. The juxtapositions of their ages was apparent, and anti-Trumpsters popped up in the comments to point that out. "Do you change his diapers?" one asked. Not only was Trump subjected to trolling, but seeing the massive age gap led to Leavitt being roasted for her much older husband. "She just can't stop herself from being around old men," a commenter wrote. A couple of weeks earlier, Leavitt posted a pic of her in the Oval Office with Trump as she leaned across his desk to whisper something. Trump looked old with his bright, thinning hair that stood out against the dark shade of his skin. That prompted one Instagram user to ask if Leavitt used the same type of makeup Trump did to conceal his age.
Those photos may have been unflattering to the two-time president, but an older pic uploaded by Leavitt truly showed Trump's age. In May 2023, Leavitt posted a photo of her and Trump standing together while giving thumbs up. Leavitt did her best Elle Woods impression in a pink pantsuit — seen below — while Trump wore his signature blue suit. His face looked extra orange that day as he attempted to shed some years off his looks, but he looked particularly old next to the youthful Leavitt. That was not the only time a younger woman exposed Trump's true age.
Some believed Donald Trump looked older without makeup
An attempt by Lara Trump to make Donald Trump appear healthy and sporty backfired when she uploaded an Instagram picture on March 2 of him at a Mar-a-Lago event in a golf shirt and a white MAGA hat. He stood in front of the crowd with a smirk on his face, and it was a rare occasion when the POTUS was spotted without makeup. The casual attire did not help him look younger. "Diaper Don!" one Instagram user wrote. Photos from the event were also shared on X, formerly Twitter, and the makeup-free pics of Trump had everyone saying dark things, such as he looked close to the end of his life. "He looks like death warmed over," an observer commented. "Grandpa looks lost," another added. The following month, Trump's no-makeup look ignited a war online as he opted to ditch the bronzer while meeting with Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley in April. He wore a suit jacket and no tie and once again rocked the white MAGA hat. Detractors thought the president looked unwell without his age-concealing face shield, while others believed Trump looked much healthier than former president Joe Biden.
Discussion about age was a popular topic during the 2024 presidential campaign, even after Biden dropped out. In October 2024, while being interviewed at The Economic Club of Chicago, the real estate tycoon was asked if he would hire somebody his age as the CEO of a company — and he wasn't completely opposed to the idea. "You just said some of our great world leaders are in the 80s," he responded. "And if you look throughout history, some of our greatest world leaders were in their 80s," Trump added.