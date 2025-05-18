The Rare Times Kamala Harris Showed Off Her Killer Legs
If there's one thing Kamala Harris loves besides serving the country and feuding with her political adversaries (plus Jill Biden), it's a good ol' power suit. Throughout her career in politics, she has leaned on her wardrobe to present herself as a serious leader rather than draw attention to her fashion choices, though she often does so anyway. Los Angeles designer Sergio Hudson, who was responsible for dressing Harris during the 2020 election, said, "She never wants to be perceived as a fashion plate," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "The emphasis was [always] about ensuring she is taken seriously as an elected official." But why the pantsuit? "It's crisp, it's professional," he then explained. But more than that, "She's comfortable in something that has to work for her all day."
While it's uncommon to see the former vice president in anything other than her trademark suit, there have been instances when she ditched the office slacks in favor of a short skirt. One such example was a throwback photo of Harris in which she gave her followers a glimpse of her toned legs. In the image, she wore a black blazer and a pencil skirt with sheer stockings underneath before finishing off with pointed-toe heels. Her killer stems didn't go unnoticed by some of her followers on Instagram, with one writing, "okay legs." Another exclaimed, "Baddie in Chief!!!!" Over the years, Harris has stepped out in leg-baring looks that prove she can be both serious and stylish.
The secret to Kamala Harris' toned legs
Another time Kamala Harris ditched her typical pantsuit was in 2008 at the red carpet premiere of "Milk" in Los Angeles. Similar to her throwback snap, she paired a structured blazer with a black top and pencil skirt that allowed the press and onlookers to get a glimpse of her legs. Harris, then district attorney of San Francisco, completed the look with a pearl necklace, a black clutch, and sheer tights. She also bared her assets at a black-tie dinner with her husband, Doug Emhoff, back in 2015.
To celebrate the opening of The Broad Museum in Los Angeles, the then-California attorney general sported a silver dress with a black leather purse and criss-cross heels. The eye-catching number, though generally modest, showed off just enough leg and also highlighted her silhouette. Later, she wowed again with another leg-baring look when she was being honored at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, stepping out in a super gorge black dress.
"I work out every morning, regardless of how much sleep I've had," Harris told former President Barack Obama on how she gets those strong, sculptured legs. She also shared her workout routine in a chat with The Cut, saying she likes to hit the elliptical or go to SoulCycle classes whenever her schedule permits. But even on busier days, she gets her workout in using a stationary bike her husband had set up for her at home. "Sometimes I swim if it's not going to create an issue with my hair," Harris also said.