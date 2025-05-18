The Rare Times Kamala Harris Showed Off Her Killer Legs

If there's one thing Kamala Harris loves besides serving the country and feuding with her political adversaries (plus Jill Biden), it's a good ol' power suit. Throughout her career in politics, she has leaned on her wardrobe to present herself as a serious leader rather than draw attention to her fashion choices, though she often does so anyway. Los Angeles designer Sergio Hudson, who was responsible for dressing Harris during the 2020 election, said, "She never wants to be perceived as a fashion plate," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "The emphasis was [always] about ensuring she is taken seriously as an elected official." But why the pantsuit? "It's crisp, it's professional," he then explained. But more than that, "She's comfortable in something that has to work for her all day."

While it's uncommon to see the former vice president in anything other than her trademark suit, there have been instances when she ditched the office slacks in favor of a short skirt. One such example was a throwback photo of Harris in which she gave her followers a glimpse of her toned legs. In the image, she wore a black blazer and a pencil skirt with sheer stockings underneath before finishing off with pointed-toe heels. Her killer stems didn't go unnoticed by some of her followers on Instagram, with one writing, "okay legs." Another exclaimed, "Baddie in Chief!!!!" Over the years, Harris has stepped out in leg-baring looks that prove she can be both serious and stylish.