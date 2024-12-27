Kamala Harris Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark In 2024

Anyone who enters politics is sure to have a difficult time navigating many things, not the least of which are the general fashion guidelines for those in a position of power. This is especially true for anyone who belongs to a marginalized group — the public scrutiny becomes more intense. For someone like Kamala Harris, who navigates multiple identities, it can be difficult to nail a personal sense of style made for public consumption. One of the lesser-known truths of Harris is that she can adopt both a dressed-down and high-end sense of fashion, but often chooses to err on the side of safety. However, Harris' attempts to blend in with the crowd have led to some blunders.

Throughout 2024, Harris had a chaotic rise and fall, going from vice president to presidential nominee and back to vice president. As she was thrust into the campaign spotlight, her sense of fashion became a focal point. Even as Harris tried to lay low after her political loss, her fashion missteps couldn't stay hidden. Here are some of the outfits she wore that totally missed the mark in 2024.